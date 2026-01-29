Haven Health Medical Expands Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine Services Across Southeast Michigan

Woodhaven, MI, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Haven Health Medical, a physician-led medical practice based in Woodhaven, Michigan, announced the expansion of its internal medicine and sleep medicine services across the Downriver region, enhancing access to personalized, community-focused healthcare for local residents.

Founded by Dr. Saim Choudhry, DO, Haven Health Care Medical Group focuses on delivering comprehensive healthcare solutions, from preventive care and chronic disease management to specialized sleep medicine services. The practice now actively serves patients throughout neighboring communities, including Dearborn, Detroit, and Southgate, providing convenient access to high-quality medical care close to home.

Haven Health Care Medical Group offers a full range of services, including annual physicals, preventive screenings, treatment of acute and chronic conditions, sleep disorder evaluations, and patient-focused wellness plans. The practice emphasizes continuity of care and individualized treatment tailored to each patient’s needs.

Residents can learn more about healthcare availability in their area through the practice’s dedicated service-area pages:

About Haven Health Care Medical Group

Haven Health Care Medical Group is a Michigan-based medical practice specializing in internal medicine and sleep medicine. Located in Woodhaven, the practice serves patients throughout the Downriver region with physician-led care focused on prevention, chronic disease management, and personalized wellness.

Media Contact

Haven Health Care Medical Group

Email: Info@havenhealthmedical.com

Phone: (734) 766-4446

Website: https://havenhealthmedical.com