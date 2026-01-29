Attorney Credits Launches New CLE: Drafting Controversial Contract Clauses with Kristi Zentner & Heather Marx

San Diego, United States, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a leading provider of continuing legal education, has released a new on-demand CLE course titled Drafting Controversial Contract Clauses: What Clauses Are Worth the Fight?, presented by Kristi Zentner, Esq. and Heather Marx, Esq.

In nearly every contract negotiation, clients want maximum protection while the opposing party seeks the same. The challenge for attorneys is determining which provisions truly deserve aggressive advocacy and which can be strategically compromised. This program provides practical, real-world guidance from both sides of the negotiating table, combining the perspectives of a transactional attorney and a commercial litigator.

Zentner and Marx explore the most common flashpoints in contract drafting, including indemnification clauses, limitation of liability provisions, representations and warranties, and confidentiality terms. Attendees will gain insight into how these provisions are interpreted in disputes and how to draft them clearly, effectively, and enforceably.

The course also provides actionable strategies for tailoring contract language to a client’s risk tolerance, avoiding ambiguity, and ensuring agreements accurately reflect negotiated terms. By understanding how contract clauses hold up under scrutiny, attorneys can reduce litigation risk and protect client interests more effectively.

Course Topics Include:

Key clauses most likely to trigger disputes or litigation

Negotiation dynamics and risk-based decision-making

Drafting enforceable risk-shifting provisions

Common drafting mistakes and how to avoid them

Techniques for memorializing negotiated terms clearly

Practical tips to improve clarity and reduce boilerplate

About the Instructors

Kristi Zentner, Esq. is a transactional attorney who represents clients in general business, supply chain management, and trade matters, including tariff and customs issues. She advises businesses on contract negotiation and compliance across a wide range of industries.

Heather Marx, Esq. is a commercial litigator with extensive experience representing clients in complex business disputes, bringing valuable insight into how contract provisions are challenged and enforced in real-world litigation.

This course is now available on-demand through Attorney Credits.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.attorneycredits.com