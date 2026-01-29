Infocon Systems Achieves G2 Leader Award in G2’s EDI Software Report

Louisville, KY, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Infocon Systems, a provider of cloud-based Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions, has been recognized as a Leader in the G2 EDI Software Report, based on verified customer reviews and satisfaction scores.

The G2 Leader designation reflects Infocon Systems’ strong performance across key evaluation criteria, including ease of use, implementation experience, customer support, and overall value. Customers consistently cited the platform’s flexibility, reliable trading partner onboarding, and cost-effective integrations with enterprise systems.

“Being included in a G2 Report is more than a badge—it’s proof that a product is delivering meaningful impact for real customers,” said Eric Gilpin, President, GTM at G2. “Congratulations to Infocon Systems for earning this recognition through the authentic voice of their users.”

Infocon Systems enables businesses to automate critical EDI transactions such as purchase orders, invoices, advance ship notices, and inventory updates. The platform supports seamless integration with ERP, eCommerce, and supply chain systems, helping organizations scale EDI operations without unnecessary complexity.

“Recognition from G2 reinforces our focus on building EDI solutions that are practical, scalable, and backed by responsive support,” said a spokesperson for Infocon Systems. “Our customers value simplicity, reliability, and flexibility and that feedback directly shapes how we evolve our platform.”

G2 rankings are based entirely on feedback from verified software users, making the Leader badge a trusted indicator of real-world customer satisfaction and market presence.

To learn more about Infocon Systems and its EDI solutions, visit www.infoconn.com or contact sales@infoconn.com.

About Infocon Systems

Infocon Systems provides cloud-based EDI and API integration solutions that help businesses automate B2B transactions and connect efficiently with trading partners. With a focus on flexibility, affordability, and customer support, Infocon Systems serves organizations across retail, eCommerce, manufacturing, and logistics.