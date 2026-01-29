MyDoctor P.C. Expands Adult Primary Care and Preventive Services Across Mercer County, NJ

Posted on 2026-01-29

Hamilton Township, NJ, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — MyDoctor P.C., a physician-led medical practice based in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, announced the expansion of its adult primary care, preventive care, and Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) services across Mercer County, improving access to compassionate, community-focused healthcare for local residents.

Founded on September 23, 2024, MyDoctor P.C. specializes in Adult Primary Care, Preventive Care, and MAT/MOUD for opioid use disorder, providing personalized, patient-centered care to support overall health and well-being. The practice now actively serves patients throughout Mercer County, including East Windsor Township, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown Borough, Hopewell Borough, Hopewell Township, Lawrence Township, Pennington Borough, Princeton, Robbinsville Township, Trenton (state capital), and West Windsor Township, offering convenient access to high-quality medical care close to home.

MyDoctor P.C. offers a full range of services, including annual physicals, preventive screenings, treatment of acute and chronic conditions, and MAT for opioid use disorder. The practice emphasizes continuity of care, patient education, and individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

Residents can learn more about healthcare availability in their area through the practice’s dedicated service-area pages:

About MyDoctor P.C.


MyDoctor P.C., located in Hamilton Township, NJ, is a physician-led medical practice providing adult primary care, preventive care, and MAT/MOUD services. The practice is dedicated to delivering compassionate, personalized care that supports patients’ long-term health and well-being throughout Mercer County.

 

Media Contact

MyDoctor P.C.
Email: admin@mydoctor4you.org
Phone: (609) 414-3760
Fax: 877-676-2857
Website: https://mydoctor4you.org

