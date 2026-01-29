The Story Of The Founding Of The Bay Area Sundowners

San Francisco, CA, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Bay Area Sundowners began in March 1980 at San Francisco’s Marina Green, formed by kite‑flying innovator Mix McGraw (Ace) and Wayne Peterson (Kamikaze). What started as two flyers experimenting with stacks of seven Rainbow stunt kites quickly developed into one of the most influential teams in the early era of stunt‑kite flying.

McGraw and Peterson’s partnership set the foundation for a series of technical and artistic breakthroughs that shaped the sport throughout the 1980s. Their early work introduced:

• The first public kite ballet choreographed to music

• A record‑setting 52‑kite train flown at Marina Green

• Custom bridle and train‑line systems that expanded the limits of dual‑line kites

• The distinctive “double tails” visual technique

• One of the earliest examples of a sponsored stunt‑kite team in the United States

The creativity and experimentation of the original members helped define the direction of modern stunt‑kite performance, with many of their techniques still used today. Their work at Marina Green remains a foundational chapter in the history of American stunt‑kite flying.