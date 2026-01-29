Maximize Multi-Axis Machining with a CNC Rotary Table: Tips and Benefits!

Shenzhen, China, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Global manufacturer and CNC tooling innovator SilverCNC is proud to officially announce the release of its latest breakthrough in precision engineering — the CNC Rotary Table, designed to dramatically expand multi-axis machining capabilities for a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, mold and die, and medical manufacturing.

Delivering on SilverCNC’s reputation for innovation and reliability, the CNC Rotary Table offers unmatched rotational accuracy, high load-bearing capabilities, and seamless integration into vertical machining centers (VMCs) and horizontal setups. This new product is designed to help machine shops maximize their existing equipment without investing in fully 5-axis machines, making it ideal for facilities looking to increase productivity while managing budgets.

Introducing the SilverCNC CNC Rotary Table

Key Features & Performance Highlights

SilverCNC’s CNC Rotary Table is designed with both flexibility and accuracy in mind and is available in several configurations to suit various machine formats and applications. Here’s what makes it stand out:

Unmatched Accuracy & Repeatability

-Engineered for rotary precision with backlash-free drive systems

-Angular positioning accuracy: ±5 arc seconds

-Repeatability: ±2 arc seconds

High-Torque & Heavy Load Bearing

-Suitable for both light precision tasks and heavy-duty milling

-Load capacities tailored for VMCs and HMCs alike

Direct Drive or Worm Gear Models Available

Choose between high-torque worm gear systems for holding power or direct drive for ultra-precision movement and speed

Hydraulic and Pneumatic Clamping Systems

Optional high holding-force clamping is used for secure, stable machining, even in aggressive cutting operations

Full Integration with Major CNC Controllers

Plug-and-play compatibility with:

-Fanuc

-Siemens

-Haas

-Heidenhain

-Mitsubishi

Easy retrofitting process with available interface kits

Why the CNC Rotary Table Is a Game-Changer

By installing the CNC Rotary Table, shops can transform a standard 3-axis machine into a 4-axis powerhouse — or up to 4+1-axis when paired with a tilting mechanism. This opens up new possibilities, such as:

-Multi-Face Machining in One Setup

-Drastically reduces part repositioning and cycle time

-Complex Contouring & Profiling

-Machine curved surfaces, gears, threads, and custom forms

-Bolt Hole Pattern Drilling & Engraving

-Improve workflow accuracy and repeatability

-Mold & Die Cavity Machining

-Increased rotating axis grants better surface reach for deep pockets

-Maximize Machine Uptime, Minimize Downtime

One of the chief advantages of introducing a rotary table into a CNC operation is the significant reduction in part setup times. Shops report seeing up to a 40% increase in spindle utilization as a direct result of using rotary tables to eliminate unnecessary re-clamping of parts.

Real-World Impact: Case Study

Company: AeroFab Precision Components

Industry: Aerospace

Problem: Extended cycle times and quality variation due to multiple setups on complex aluminum housings

Solution: Installed SilverCNC’s CNC Rotary Table model RTA-250 into existing 3-axis VMC

Results:

-Reduced setups from four to one

-Cycle time reduced by 35%

-Achieved dimensional tolerance consistency of ±0.002 mm

-ROI within 4.5 months

Tips for Using CNC Rotary Tables Effectively

To help users take full advantage of the CNC Rotary Table, SilverCNC also shared the following best practices:

Plan for CAM Integration

Ensure your CAM software (e.g., Mastercam, Fusion 360, SolidCAM) supports rotary motion simulation.

Use collision detection for rotary paths.

Match Proper Workholding

Pair with low-profile vises (like SilverCNC’s 5 axis vise) to maximize available tooling clearance.

Routine Maintenance

-Lubricate gears or encoders

-Inspect motor and cabling

-Keep T-slots clean for optimal clamping

Upgrade with Probing

-Add a wireless probe to automate rotational zero locating before machining, further reducing setup time.

Comprehensive Product Range & Custom Solutions

SilverCNC offers multiple models to suit different requirements:

-RTA-160 – Compact and ideal for smaller machines or light parts

-RTA-250 – Versatile and the go-to choice for mid-size milling centers

-RTA-320HD – Heavy-duty version with massive clamping force and large diameter platter

-Custom Trunnion Tables – Build a full 5-axis system around your base machine

All CNC Rotary Tables come with:

-Full installation guide and CAD files

-Controller configuration support

-Engineering consultation at no cost

Mr. Liu’s Message to Manufacturers

“Whether you’re a job shop looking to expand service offerings or an OEM ramping up production for complex parts, our CNC Rotary Table is the smart addition your shop floor needs. It’s the bridge between standard machining and multi-axis precision — at a fraction of the cost of 5-axis machines.”

Product Availability & Ordering

The CNC Rotary Table is now available globally through SilverCNC’s distributor network and directly via their website.

Available Models: RTA-160, RTA-250, RTA-320HD

Lead Time: 2–4 weeks based on model and customization

Warranty: 2 years with lifetime remote support

Shipping: Worldwide

About SilverCNC

SilverCNC is a leading provider of CNC accessories, rotary tables, automation systems, and workholding solutions. With a global client base and a focus on performance-based design, SilverCNC helps machine shops of all sizes optimize productivity, quality, and operational output.

Media Contact:

Company Name: SilverCNC

Contact Name: Mr. Liu (Sales Head)

Phone: +86 180 9892 0890

Address: 4th Floor, Building 6, Huixin, Intelligent Industrial Park, Guangming District, Shenzhen, Guangdong, China

Email: liuxuan@silvercnc.com

Website: https://www.silvercnc.com/