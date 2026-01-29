Whitehat Academy: Powering The Next Generation Of AI Content Writers

Kolkata, India, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — WhiteHat Academy, a Kolkata based institute, is offering AI content writing courses to students who want to prepare themselves for the future. In this course, students will learn how to combine their own writing talent with smart AI tools for creating good quality content for blogs, social media and more.

Curriculum of this course

Module 1: Introducing to writing-Manual vs AI

In this module, students will learn:

Basics of content writing training: Tone, audience and structure

What is AI generated content? How does it work?

Differences between Human and AI writing

When to use tools and when to write manually

Module 2: How to use AI tools for writing

Students are going to learn the following things from this module:

An idea about popular AI tools

How to give prompts to get useful results

Editing and improving AI generated content

Understanding the limitations of AI writing

Module 3: Combining AI with manual writing

Through this module, students will develop knowledge about:

How to plan content using AI

Adding their own voice and creativity to AI content

Using AI for research, outlines and idea generation

Common mistakes to avoid while combining AI and manual content

Module 4: Real world practice and feedback

This module focuses on teaching students how to:

Write samples: Blogs, product descriptions and social media posts

Peer review and feedback session

Editing and proofreading techniques

Final tips for balancing creativity with technology

How to book a seat?

Students can book a seat by following means:

Visit enrolment page by clicking on Enroll now

Remit Rs 3000 as enrolment fees

Complete the form and submit it

Job prospects after this course

The AI and manual integration course opens the door to numerous career opportunities like:

Content writer: Creating engaging content for websites, blogs and social media

Social media manager: Write posts and captions using AI tools and creative input

AI content editor: Edit and improve AI generated content for clients

Freelance writer: Offer writing services for businesses, blogs or platforms from anywhere.

Aspiring content writers now have the opportunity to enhance the quality of their content by using AI. You can learn more about this course by clicking on https://whitehat.education/

About WhiteHat Academy

WhiteHat Academy offers job assistance on all professional courses. Students will have the opportunity experienced Google certified professionals. They offer flexible class timings for working professionals.