Celebrity Nutrition Expert Anupama Menon Expands Reach with Corporate Nutrition Programs in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Achieving lasting health and weight management can be challenging for busy celebrities and professionals alike. Anupama Menon, widely regarded as the best dietician in Bangalore for weight loss, is transforming the landscape with her specialized celebrity nutrition and corporate nutrition programs.

Her approach is highly personalized, taking into account metabolic variations, lifestyle habits, hormonal cycles, and medical conditions such as thyroid disorders and PCOD. By combining research-backed nutrition strategies with practical lifestyle interventions, Anupama ensures clients achieve real, sustainable results.

Why Clients Choose Anupama

Personalized meal plans for optimal energy and fat loss

Evidence-based nutrition supporting immunity and digestive health

Comprehensive lifestyle guidance including stress, sleep, and hormonal management

Celebrities and corporate clients alike praise her programs for delivering steady weight loss, improved vitality, and long-term health benefits without restrictive diets.

Anupama Menon on Personalized Nutrition

“Every client deserves a nutrition plan that reflects their unique body and lifestyle. My celebrity nutrition and corporate nutrition programs help people achieve their health goals with confidence and ease,” says Anupama.

About Anupama Menon

Anupama Menon is the founder of Right Living, a platform dedicated to evidence-based, personalized nutrition solutions. With years of experience and a deep understanding of holistic health, she continues to transform lives, helping individuals, including celebrities, achieve lasting wellness.

Contact Information

Anupama Menon

Blue Moon Raha, First Floor, S.T Bed, 4th Block, Koramangala,

Bengaluru – 560034

Mobile: +91 72042 92344

Website: anupamamenon.com