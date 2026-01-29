ISHIR CEO Rishi Khanna Featured in Dallas Innovates on Why Startup Founders Fail & What It Takes to Win

Dallas, USA, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — ISHIR, a digital innovation and enterprise AI partner headquartered in Dallas, announced that Rishi Khanna, Founder & CEO of ISHIR, has been featured in Dallas Innovates’ “The Last Word” column for his thought leadership on why most startup founders fail and what separates builders from idea-chasers.

In the Dallas Innovates feature, Khanna highlights a hard truth in the startup world: most founders don’t fail because of bad ideas, they fail because they build the wrong thing, without deep, ongoing commitment to solving a real customer problem. The article outlines how founders who obsess over the problem (not the pitch) are the ones who earn investor confidence, traction, and long-term scale.

“Real builders solve hard customer problems over time. They stay with the work when it is not fun,” writes Khanna in the Dallas Innovates feature.

“Startups don’t lose because they lack ambition. They lose because they fall in love with the idea instead of the customer pain,” said Rishi Khanna, Founder & CEO, ISHIR. “The venture studio exists to help the right founders win, those who are serious about building, solving, and staying in the arena long enough to create impact.”

This recognition further strengthens ISHIR’s leadership presence in the DFW innovation ecosystem and its commitment to enabling startups through digital innovation, product engineering, and enterprise AI.

Read the Dallas Innovates feature here:

https://dallasinnovates.com/the-last-word-ishir-ceo-on-why-founders-should-love-the-problem-more-than-the-idea/

About ISHIR:

ISHIR is a Dallas Fort Worth, Texas based AI-Native System Integrator and Digital Product Innovation Studio. ISHIR serves ambitious businesses across Texas through regional teams in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio, supported by an offshore delivery center in New Delhi and Noida, India, along with Global Capability Centers (GCC) across Asia including India, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam, Eastern Europe including Estonia, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Romania, and Ukraine, and LATAM including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, and Peru.

About Dallas Innovates:

Dallas Innovates is a leading digital publication covering innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and business growth across North Texas. The platform highlights the people, companies, and ideas shaping the future of the Dallas–Fort Worth innovation ecosystem through news, leadership perspectives, and industry insights. Its “The Last Word” column features influential leaders sharing timely viewpoints on business, technology, and growth.

