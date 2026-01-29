Spokes Digital Unveils Webinar: “AI in Cannabis Ads for Suspension-Free Google + Meta Growth” Empowering Brands with AI-Powered Strategies

Summary: Unlock suspension-free cannabis ad growth! Join Spokes Digital’s free webinar Feb 19, 2026 (10 AM PT): AI strategies for Google + Meta. Demos of Ask Bud-i & AI Marketing Assistant with hosts Varun Patel & Lauren Laplante.

USA, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Spokes Digital, a leading U.S.-based cannabis marketing agency, today announced an exclusive free webinar designed to equip cannabis brands with AI-powered strategies for sustainable growth on Google Ads and Meta platforms. Titled “AI in Cannabis Ads for Suspension-Free Google + Meta Growth”, the session will reveal proven frameworks to combat ad suspensions, accelerate performance, and scale campaigns without any suspensions.

Hosted by Varun Patel, Founder & CEO of Spokes Digital, and Lauren Laplante, Chief Growth Officer, the webinar airs live on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 10:00 AM PT. Attendees will gain actionable insights into why AI has become essential for cannabis advertising amid creative fatigue, auction volatility, and signal loss.

Key highlights include:

Why AI is a Must-Have: Explore how AI delivers speed, pattern recognition, and governed decisioning to counter faster creative fatigue and reliance on first-party data.

Growth Framework: Master the three pillars: policy-safe messaging, clean landing pages, and tracking discipline, plus risk reducers and common pitfalls to avoid.

Spokes Digital’s AI Toolkit: Demos of tools for query mining, keyword expansion, creative iteration, and soft launches of innovations like Rank Bud-i (Local AI SEO) and Shorts Bot (fatigue detection).

2026 Google & Meta Strategies: Deep dives into scalable structures, AI-led query intelligence, full-funnel builds, and incrementality measurement.

Exclusive Launches: First looks at the AI Marketing Assistant (boosting landing page CVR with personalized paths) and Ask Bud-i (AI Powered Budtender for CRO, LTV, and repeat purchases), plus dashboard intelligence for ad angles and merchandising.

“AI isn’t just a tool, it’s the key to suspension-free scaling in cannabis ads,” said Varun Patel, Founder & CEO of Spokes Digital. “This webinar shares our battle-tested systems that have driven massive ROAS for U.S. dispensaries on Google and Meta, even in a high-scrutiny landscape.”

Real-world results from Spokes Digital’s clients underscore the impact: double-digit lifts in CVR, reduced CAC through AI personalization, and stable accounts via compliance guardrails.

Registration is free and open now. Secure your spot at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ai-in-cannabis-ads-for-suspension-free-google-meta-growth-tickets-1980860641502?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Spokes Digital

Spokes Digital is the premier digital marketing agency specializing exclusively in the cannabis industry since 2017. With a track record of delivering exceptional growth and ROI for more than 500 clients, Spokes Digital combines deep compliance knowledge with creative advertising and data-driven strategies to empower cannabis dispensaries and e-commerce brands nationwide.

