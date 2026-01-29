Allenby Accountants Supports Creative Productions Navigating the BFI Cultural Test

London, UK, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — Navigating the rules for the UK’s creative industry tax reliefs can be daunting, especially when it comes to the British Film Institute’s (BFI) Cultural Test. If you’re in the creative industry and need to qualify for tax reliefs such as Audio Visual Expenditure Credits (AVEC) and other creative industry incentives, Allenby Accountants can help.

To qualify for UK creative industry tax reliefs, productions must meet a set of core requirements. This includes being certified as British through the BFI Cultural Test or as an official co-production, being intended for public release, and incurring at least 10% of core production costs in the UK. A BFI certificate, interim or final, is a legal prerequisite before submitting a claim to HMRC. Interim certificates are valid for three years, and multiple interim certificates can be issued for a single production. Early preparation of required documentation, such as scripts, budgets, schedules, chain of title, and statutory declarations, is critical to avoid delays.

The BFI Cultural Test uses a points-based system, where most productions must score at least 18 out of 35 points to qualify as British. Points are awarded across four sections: cultural content, cultural contribution, cultural hubs, and cultural practitioners. While UK-based production activity and talent contribute to the score, meeting minimum cultural content thresholds such as UK settings, characters, or story elements is essential. Missing points in these key areas can result in certification being denied.

Allbenby Accountants handle bookkeeping, payroll, VAT returns, management Accounts, and cashflow forecasts, while also working with solicitors who are specialists in reviewing all kinds of contracts in the Media sector for legal advice. Specialised film accountant services can support the specific needs of film and television productions, such as assessing eligibility for tax reliefs, preparing documentation, advising on HMRC compliance, and integrating creative industry tax reliefs into broader tax planning. Early guidance and strategic support can help improve producers’ chances of passing the Cultural Test and maximising available UK tax incentives. Reach out for more details.

About Allenby Accountants

A London-based accounting firm, Allenby Accountants , offers specialised services to businesses in an array of industries, including but not limited to media, charity, hospitality, medical & healthcare, SMEs, and contractors. With a concentration on client-first methods and technology-driven solutions, Allenby Accountants helps businesses in achieving long-term growth, efficiency, and compliance.

Company Address:

Address: Brook House 54a, Cowley Mill Road Uxbridge UB8 2FX

Phone No: 0208 914 8887

E-mail: info@allenbyaccountants.co.uk