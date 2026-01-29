OpenTelemed Launches Specialized Telehealth Platforms Targeting Stroke, ICU, and School-Based Care

New Focused Solutions Deliver High-Impact Care Where Timing and Access Are Critical

Kalispell, Montana, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — OpenTelemed Services LLC, a leader in comprehensive telehealth solutions, today announced the launch of three dedicated specialty platforms: **Tele-Stroke Response, Tele-ICU Command Center, and School-Based Telehealth Programs**. This strategic expansion moves beyond general telehealth to deliver tailored, technology-enabled care for acute, critical, and preventative scenarios in communities that need it most.

These platforms address specific, systemic gaps in healthcare delivery by combining OpenTelemed’s secure, compliant infrastructure with specialty-specific workflows and expert networks.

“True innovation in digital health means meeting patients and providers at their point of greatest need with precision,” said the leadership team at OpenTelemed. “With these dedicated platforms, we are not just facilitating a video call—we are delivering a complete clinical ecosystem for stroke neurology, critical care, and pediatric health. This is how we transform access and outcomes in the most impactful arenas of medicine.”

The three new specialized platforms include:

1.Tele-Stroke Response Network: Designed for emergency departments, especially in rural and community hospitals, this platform provides immediate, on-demand video consultation with vascular neurologists. Integrated neuro-imaging sharing enables rapid diagnosis and treatment guidance for time-sensitive interventions, aiming to improve outcomes during the critical “golden hour” post-stroke.

2.Tele-ICU (eICU) Command Center: This platform offers 24/7 remote monitoring and support for intensive care units. A central team of intensivists and critical care nurses leverages real-time data from bedside monitors and EHRs to provide proactive care management, early deterioration alerts, and virtual rounding, enhancing patient safety and supporting bedside staff.

3.School-Based Telehealth Program: A turnkey solution for K-12 districts, this program places virtual care stations in school health offices. It connects students directly to pediatric and mental health providers for acute illness, injury, counseling, and chronic condition management during the school day, reducing absenteeism and improving health equity.

Strategic Impact and Availability

These specialized platforms are built to serve distinct stakeholders:

For Hospitals & Schools: They expand clinical capabilities and specialist access without the burden of full-time, on-site staffing.

For Patients: They deliver critical expertise faster (in stroke and ICU settings) or more conveniently (in schools).

For Specialists: They create structured, high-impact practice opportunities within a supported telehealth framework.

OpenTelemed is now partnering with hospitals, health systems, and school districts to deploy these tailored solutions nationwide.

Media Contact:

OpenTelemed Services LLC

info@opentelemed.com

(833) 948-2009