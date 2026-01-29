Geno Auriemma Invests in 360 Hoops, Backing the Next Evolution of Basketball

SANFORD, Fla., 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — 360 Hoops, the emerging sports innovation company behind the patented three-in-one basketball system and circular gameplay format, today announced a landmark investment from Geno Auriemma, one of the most accomplished and influential basketball coaches in the history of the sport.

The Hall of Fame coach and 12-time National Champion said of 360 Hoops, “What stood out to me about 360 Hoops is that it doesn’t try to change basketball…it amplifies it,” said Auriemma. “More movement, more awareness, more decisions. Anything that gets players more involved and thinking about the game in real time is worth supporting.”

Auriemma’s investment and strategic advisory role mark a key validation for 360 Hoops as the company prepares for its official rollout in the second quarter of 2026, following extensive prototyping and pilot programming in 2025.

An Engagement Multiplier

360 Hoops is built around three integrated elements that can operate independently or together, forming a new basketball platform supported by patented intellectual property:

Product: A patented three-in-one basketball system

Gameplay: A proprietary circular format that allows players to score on any of three baskets

Activation: A customizable platform designed for community programming, events, and brand engagement

At the equipment level, the three-in-one system is designed to increase player involvement by creating more scoring opportunities, movement, and decision-making within a single play environment. The company’s flagship product, 360Flex, is a portable system adjustable from 4.5 to 10 feet and is scheduled to be available for purchase this spring. In addition to the portable system, the company plans to introduce a permanent in-ground version, with a ceiling-retractable, pro-grade model currently in development.

At the gameplay level, 360 Hoops introduces a proprietary 3v3v3 format played on a circular court, where players can attack and defend any of three baskets. The company states that up to five 360Flex systems can be operated within the general footprint of a traditional basketball court, enabling higher participation levels and expanded programming opportunities for facilities and operators. The company plans to host its own slate of tournaments while also partnering with approved operators to support broader adoption.

As an activation platform, 360 Hoops systems can be custom-designed for schools, clubs, municipalities, and brand partners, supporting signage, sponsorship, and experiential programming. The systems are designed to serve as focal points for community engagement while offering operators additional options for events and partnerships.

Drawing inspiration from how pickleball transformed tennis, 360 Hoops aims to do the same for basketball — offering a highly engaging, social, and accessible complement to the traditional game rather than attempting to replace it.

“Players learn by being involved,” Auriemma added. “This format forces awareness and decision-making in a way that reflects real basketball situations.”

Validation From a Trusted Voice in Basketball

Founded by Anthony Gomez and Shane Brey, 360 Hoops was built to expand participation, skill development, and engagement while preserving the fundamentals of the game. Auriemma’s investment aligns directly with that mission, reinforcing the company’s focus on scalable, community-based programming that enhances basketball without changing its core.

Shane Brey, Inventor and Co-Founder of 360 Hoops, said:

“Geno’s belief in what we’re building is incredibly meaningful. He sees the game better than anyone and understands what truly benefits players and communities. His investment validates 360 Hoops as a platform that enhances basketball and youth development without compromising the integrity of the sport we all love.”

Anthony Gomez, Co-Founder of 360 Hoops, added:

“This is a major vote of confidence in 360 Hoops as a company, and we don’t take it lightly. We’re grateful for Geno’s belief and know his support will accelerate our ability to scale, bring 360 Hoops to market, and deliver long-term value for the communities, partners, and players who experience it.”

Auriemma echoed that belief, saying:

“We need more ways to keep kids engaged with the game. 360 Hoops meets players where they are while still respecting basketball’s fundamentals.”

What’s Next

360 Hoops will launch sales this spring, introduce a nationwide slate of 360 Hoops Tournaments, and roll out its school experience model this fall. The company will also continue to announce additional investments, partnerships, and strategic initiatives in the coming months.

About 360 Hoops

360 Hoops is a sports innovation company reimagining basketball with its patented three-in-one hoop and circular gameplay, allowing players to attack, score, and defend all three baskets. While preserving the essence and global appeal of basketball, 360 Hoops enhances engagement, maximizes space efficiency, and gets more players moving and having fun. Played on a circular court with nonstop action, the game is designed for all ages and skill levels. By changing the shape of the game, 360 Hoops creates a fast-paced, dynamic experience while solving the common challenge of too many players and not enough hoops. With a mission to deliver the most fun way to fall in love with sports, 360 Hoops inspires movement and makes the game more accessible. Learn more at play360hoops.com.