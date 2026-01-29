Powering India’s Smart Meter Future: How Polaris Grids Is Reshaping the Energy Grid

Jaipur, Rajasthan, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — India’s energy transition is entering an important phase, with smart metering emerging as a cornerstone of power sector reform. As the country undertakes one of the world’s largest digital infrastructure programmes in electricity distribution, smart meters are increasingly being seen as essential tools for improving efficiency, accountability, and grid resilience.

Recent discussions on national television brought this transformation into focus, with industry leaders outlining the scale, progress, and strategic importance of India’s smart metering programme. Speaking on the subject, Yashraj Khaitan, Founder and CEO of Polaris Grids, highlighted the government’s ambitious target to deploy approximately 250 million smart meters across the country.

Originally envisioned for completion by 2025, the programme’s timeline has been extended to 2027, reflecting the complexity of execution at such a scale. According to Khaitan, close to 20 percent of the target has already been achieved, with steady progress being made despite logistical and operational challenges. Around 150 million meters have been contracted, and nearly 50 million have already been deployed and commissioned, indicating that the groundwork for nationwide smart metering is well underway.

Polaris Grids’ Smart meters are designed to address some of the most persistent challenges facing India’s power distribution system. One of the primary objectives is the reduction of Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses, which have long affected the financial health of distribution companies. Automated billing and prepaid functionality significantly improve collection efficiency, reduce revenue leakages, and eliminate dependence on manual meter readings.

Beyond billing, smart meters enable real-time energy audits across the grid. Utilities can track exactly how much power is flowing into the system and how much is being consumed, allowing them to identify loss-prone areas and take corrective action quickly. This shift toward data-driven decision-making marks a fundamental change from traditional models that relied on delayed or estimated information.

The role of smart meters becomes even more significant in the context of India’s clean energy ambitions. The country has set a target of achieving around 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel generation by 2030, and renewable capacity is being added at a rapid pace. However, the intermittent nature of solar and wind power places new demands on grid management.

Khaitan noted that smart meters enable utilities to move beyond supply-side adjustments and begin managing demand dynamically. With real-time consumption data, demand response mechanisms can be introduced, helping balance the grid and accommodate a higher share of renewables without compromising stability. This capability is expected to be crucial as India’s energy mix continues to evolve.

Geographically, smart meter deployment has progressed faster in North, Central, and West India, where large-scale projects have already been contracted and executed. Several southern states are now in the process of contracting smart metering projects, suggesting that nationwide coverage is steadily expanding. Polaris Grids’ phased approach reflects the scale of coordination required across utilities, technology providers, and field teams.

Smart metering projects are widely regarded as among the most complex infrastructure initiatives in the power sector. They involve not just hardware installation, but also the integration of communication networks, software platforms, data analytics, and consumer interfaces. According to Polaris Grids, the extension of timelines is a pragmatic response to this complexity rather than a slowdown in intent.

The discussion with Khaitan also highlighted the growing role of end-to-end digital solutions in managing smart metering programmes. Integrated systems that combine hardware, connectivity, software, and advanced analytics are increasingly being used to monitor performance, manage assets, and support utilities at scale. Artificial intelligence–driven tools are also beginning to play a role in improving operational efficiency and oversight.

In addition to electricity, smart gas metering is emerging as a complementary area of growth. As city gas distribution networks expand across urban and industrial centres, smart meters are expected to enhance billing accuracy, improve safety monitoring, and offer consumers greater transparency—mirroring the benefits seen in the electricity sector.

Overall, the conversation reflected cautious optimism about the direction of India’s smart metering journey. While execution challenges remain, the combination of policy support, technological capability, and industry participation is laying the foundation for a more transparent, efficient, and renewable-ready power grid.

As India moves toward its revised 2027 targets, smart meters are expected to form the digital backbone of the country’s electricity system—supporting operational efficiency today while enabling the clean energy ambitions of the future.