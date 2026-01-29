Kyiv, Ukraine, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — The Embryon Family Fertility Center, an American-managed reproductive medicine clinic based in Kyiv, has released updated internal research data highlighting consistent medical outcomes and legal clarity for international surrogacy programs in Ukraine. The findings are relevant for intended parents evaluating surrogacy in Kyiv and comparing licensed surrogacy clinics in Ukraine.

Founded in 1994, The Embryon Family Fertility Center has more than 30 years of clinical experience in IVF, egg donation, and gestational surrogacy. The center’s latest data review draws on medical and legal case documentation from international programs and reflects stable outcomes aligned with internationally recognized IVF benchmarks.

According to the analysis, Ukraine’s legal framework continues to provide clearly defined parental rights from birth, a factor frequently cited by international families assessing the best surrogacy agencies in Ukraine.

Key findings from the internal data review include:

IVF and surrogacy outcomes consistent with international clinical standards

Clearly documented legal parentage for intended parents under Ukrainian law

Structured screening and support protocols for Ukrainian egg donors and gestational carriers

Transparent program coordination that allows families to evaluate surrogacy cost in Ukraine prior to treatment

With more than 28,000 assisted reproductive journeys facilitated over three decades, the clinic’s experience underscores the role of long-term operational continuity in patient outcomes and regulatory compliance.

[quote]

“Successful surrogacy programs depend on both clinical performance and legal predictability,” said a senior reproductive medicine specialist at The Embryon Family Fertility Center. “The data reflects the importance of operating within a clearly regulated environment that safeguards intended parents, surrogates, and children.”

[/quote]

Industry analysts note that objective reporting and documented outcomes are increasingly important as international families seek regulated and transparent options among established surrogacy clinics in Ukraine.

About The Embryon Family Fertility Center

The Embryon Family Fertility Center is a full-service IVF, egg donation, and surrogacy clinic located in Kyiv, Ukraine. American-managed and operated, the center provides comprehensive reproductive services to international intended parents, including IVF treatment, gestational surrogacy programs, and donor egg IVF. The clinic operates in accordance with Ukrainian assisted reproduction laws and collaborates with licensed medical and legal professionals.

The Embryon Family Fertility Center

Address: Zahorivska St, 1, Kyiv, Ukraine

Working Days: Mon–Sun, 08:00–23:00 (GMT+2)

Hotline: +380 975 972 636 Toll-Free (USA/Canada): +1 (866) 446-6222

Email: letstalk@embryon-ukraine.com