Mining Facility in Australia Upgrades to LED Explosion-Proof Lighting

Posted on 2026-01-29

Perth, Australia, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — A mining operation in Western Australia has recently completed an upgrade of its hazardous area lighting system, replacing conventional fixtures with LED explosion-proof lights.

The upgrade focuses on underground tunnels, material handling zones, and processing areas where combustible dust may be present. The LED explosion-proof luminaires provide high-impact resistance and stable light output, improving visibility and safety for mining personnel.

Project engineers noted that the new lighting system offers reduced energy consumption and improved reliability compared with traditional lighting. These benefits are particularly important in mining environments where access for maintenance can be limited.

The project demonstrates the growing adoption of LED explosion-proof lighting solutions within Australia's mining sector.

