Chetu Foundation Brings Holiday Joy to Families and Children Through Food and Toy Drives

Sunrise, FL, 2026-01-29 — / EPR Network / — The Chetu Foundation and team members of Chetu , a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions , brought holiday cheer to families through its annual Food and Toy Drives.

“Our holiday drives are a reflection of the heart of Chetu’s culture with people coming together to support their communities in a way that is meaningful,” said Shaili Bansal, Executive Director of the Chetu Foundation. “By holding these annual holiday drives, we show that collective generosity has the power to bring about real change during the holidays.”

As part of its annual holiday outreach, the Chetu Foundation, the charitable arm of Chetu, supported community organizations—Feeding South Florida® and Toys for Tots. To maximize all the donations made by Chetu’s team members, the Foundation matched their generosity with $10 for each toy, $5 for books, $5 for food items, and 100% of all cash donations.

Year-round, the Foundation focuses on four main areas: disaster recovery, education, health, and humanitarian assistance in its local community in South Florida, India where it has three campuses, and worldwide when natural disasters hit.

“As a company through its Foundation, we believe in making a positive impact in our communities,” said Marlo Gambale, HR Manager at Chetu, whose department organized the holiday drives. “This is why the Foundation has donated $100,000 to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital for a sensory room to aid children on the autism spectrum and bought seven electric food deliver vehicles in 2025 for Akshaya Patra, a non-profit which provides midday meals to more than two million schoolchildren in India.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu Foundation:

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Created to aid its team members in their philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation’s mission is based on the principles of “Empowering People,” “Improving the Quality of Life,” “Giving Back to Communities,” and “Creating and Sustaining Change.” While the Foundation actively supports disaster recovery aid and humanitarian assistance, the main focus is the improvement of childhood wellbeing and education in the local communities around the world. To learn more about the Chetu Foundation and the work of the Chetu team members, visit chetufoundation.org.