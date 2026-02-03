Corbett Software Announces Launch of MSG to PST Converter to Convert Outlook MSG Files

London, UK, 2026-02-03 — /EPR Network/ — Corbett Software is a trusted name in email management and data migration solutions. It announced the launch of new version Corbett MSG to PST Converter. It help users to convert Outlook MSG files into PST format without data loss.

The MSG to PST Converter has a simple and easy-to-use design for all kinds of users. You can easily convert MSG file into PST whether you are a professional and non-professional user. If you face any difficulty you can reach out to customer service team.

The software supports bulk conversion while preserving original email properties such as attachments, metadata, folder structure, and formatting. Users can convert MSG files without Microsoft Outlook installed.

“Email data migration should be accurate, simple, and stress-free,” said a spokesperson from Corbett Software. “With the launch of Corbett MSG to PST Converter, our goal is to provide users with a dependable solution that ensures data integrity while saving time during Outlook email management tasks.”

Key Features of Corbett MSG to PST Converter