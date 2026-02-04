OpenTelemed Launches Specialized RN-Led Patient Education Service for Chronic Disease Management via Telehealth

Kalispell, Montana, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — OpenTelemed Services LLC, a pioneer in comprehensive telehealth solutions, today announced the launch of its **RN Patient Education for Disease Management** service. This innovative program formalizes and scales the critical educational role of Registered Nurses, providing patients with diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, COPD, and other chronic conditions with the consistent knowledge and coaching needed to manage their health effectively at home.

The service addresses a fundamental challenge in chronic care: the gap between a physician’s treatment plan and a patient’s ability to execute it daily. Through scheduled, one-on-one telehealth sessions, OpenTelemed’s RNs deliver condition-specific education, teach practical self-management skills, and provide ongoing support to improve health literacy, medication adherence, and overall outcomes.

Knowledge is the most powerful medication in chronic disease management, yet it’s often under-dosed,” said the clinical leadership team at OpenTelemed. “Our RNs are expert clinicians and educators. This service systematizes that expertise, ensuring every patient has a dedicated guide to help them understand their condition, master their medications, monitor their symptoms, and make informed day-to-day decisions that prevent complications and hospitalizations.”

A Structured Educational Pathway for Key Conditions

The service moves beyond general advice to offer standardized, evidence-based educational modules tailored to specific diseases:

Diabetes Management: Education on glucose monitoring, carbohydrate counting, insulin administration techniques, foot care, and recognizing hypo/hyperglycemia.

Hypertension & Cardiovascular Health: Guidance on home blood pressure monitoring, understanding medications, sodium management, and lifestyle modifications to support heart health.

Heart Failure Management: Teaching daily weight monitoring, fluid restriction, symptom recognition (like increased edema or shortness of breath), and medication adherence.

COPD & Respiratory Care:** Instruction on inhaler technique, energy conservation methods, breathing exercises, and action plans for exacerbations.

The RN as the Essential Clinical Educator & Coach

OpenTelemed RNs are trained in specialized telehealth education protocols. Their role encompasses:

1. Assessment & Knowledge Gap Analysis: Evaluating a patient’s current understanding and identifying specific misconceptions or fears about their disease.

2. Skill-Based Teaching: Using screen-sharing and video demonstration to teach hands-on skills, such as proper meter use or inhaler technique.

3. Motivational Support & Barrier Solving: Applying motivational interviewing to help patients overcome obstacles to adherence and collaboratively problem-solve challenges in their daily routine.

4. Care Plan Reinforcement & Coordination:Ensuring patients understand and can follow their physician’s prescribed care plan, and facilitating communication with the broader care team when needed.

Technology-Enabled, Measurable Education

The service is delivered via OpenTelemed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant platform, which includes tools vital for effective education:

* Digital Resource Library: Instant, secure sharing of condition-specific handouts, videos, and tracking logs.

* Visual Demonstration Tools: Screen-sharing capabilities allow RNs to display diagrams, demonstrate techniques, and review data from patient-owned devices (e.g., glucose meters).

* Progress Tracking: Documentation templates that track educational topics covered, patient comprehension, and skill competency over time, allowing for measurable progress reporting.

Availability and Strategic Value

The RN Patient Education for Disease Management service is available immediately to patients through direct access and is offered as a value-based solution to **health systems, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and Medicare Advantage plans. For partner organizations, the service is designed to reduce preventable readmissions, improve quality metric scores, and enhance patient satisfaction and engagement—key drivers in value-based care models.

