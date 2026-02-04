Henderson, NV, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — SEO Vendor has just announced the release of its newest RankLens AI Visibility Report, analyzing how AI models such as ChatGPT surface major brands across food, beverage, retail, and leisure categories. The study identifies the Top 50 Fortune 1000 Food & Leisure Brands by Best AI Brand Visibility, offering the industry’s first reproducible, data-driven look at how LLMs understand and recommend consumer brands.

Using SEO Vendor’s RankLens AI Brand Visibility Platform, the research team measured six core indicators of AI visibility, including LLM Confidence, Brand Discovery, Brand Targeting, Brand Match, and the proprietary Visibility Index. The dataset spans more than 50 large enterprise brands and thousands of sampled AI responses.

Key Findings

The average Visibility Index across the Top 50 cohort is 92, indicating that AI already treats these brands as highly relevant category leaders.

Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure brands dominate the rankings, representing 38% of the list and achieving the highest average scores across Discovery and Target.

20 brands achieved Dominant tier status with Visibility Index scores of 98 or above.

Leading brands such as Cheesecake Factory, MGM Resorts International, Domino’s Pizza, PepsiCo, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide scored 99 across multiple AI visibility factors.

A New Standard for AI-Era Brand Visibility

RankLens is purpose-built to show marketers how AI systems talk about their brand across conversational engines, locations, and languages. Unlike traditional SEO tools, RankLens measures:

How often does an LLM recommend a brand (Brand Discovery)

How strongly the model defaults to that brand (Brand Target)

Whether AI is confusing the brand with others (Brand Match)

How confidently the model answers (LLM Confidence)

How all signals combine into a single Visibility Index

AI has become a primary channel for consumer discovery, said Jim Liu, CEO of SEO Vendor. This report gives Fortune 1000 marketing leaders a way to quantify how strongly AI models recognize their brand, and where competitors may be outperforming them.

Industry Implications

The study highlights an emerging gap:

While most Fortune 1000 brands rank competitively across Discovery and Target, 11 brands fall into the Emerging tier, where AI understands them but does not consistently recommend them.

This creates strategic risk for enterprise CMOs as generative AI becomes a key influence in purchase decisions across dining, travel, and consumer products.

Download the Full Report

The complete dataset, including rankings, industry breakdowns, Top Entity analysis, and tier profiles, is available here:

https://seovendor.co/top-50-fortune-1000-food-leisure-brands-by-best-ai-brand-visibility/

About RankLens

RankLens is SEO Vendor’s AI Visibility analytics platform used by more than 50,000 members to measure how AI models interpret their brand. The system tracks visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Anthropic, and other leading engines, offering precise metrics for:

Brand Match

Brand Target

Brand Discovery

LLM Confidence

Visibility Index

RankLens supports multilingual reporting across 40+ languages and scaled monitoring for enterprise brands and agencies.

Learn more: https://seovendor.co/ranklens-llm-rankings/

About SEO Vendor

SEO Vendor is a global AI technology and digital marketing company specializing in organic search, generative engine optimization (GEO), and advanced AI visibility solutions. With proprietary systems like RankLens, CORE AI, and the GEO Platform, SEO Vendor helps brands and agencies accelerate growth across traditional search and next-generation AI search channels.

