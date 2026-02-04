Meet the new version of SSIS Data Flow Components 4.0: Visual Studio 2026, SQL Server 2025, and Beyond

Prague, Czech Republic, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released a new version of SSIS Data Flow Components.

What’s new in version 4.0

Support for Visual Studio 2026

Support for Visual Studio 2026 Insiders

Support for SQL Server Integration Services 2025 (SSIS 2025, v17.0)

Support for SQL Server 2025

Support for Oracle 26ai

Devart SSIS Data Flow Components are powerful tools designed to simplify the ETL process within SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) packages, allowing users to connect cloud applications and databases through their SSIS workflows without the need to write complex code.

