Meet the new version of SSIS Data Flow Components 4.0: Visual Studio 2026, SQL Server 2025, and Beyond

Prague, Czech Republic, 2026-02-04 — /EPR Network/ — Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released a new version of SSIS Data Flow Components.

What’s new in version 4.0

  • Support for Visual Studio 2026
  • Support for Visual Studio 2026 Insiders
  • Support for SQL Server Integration Services 2025 (SSIS 2025, v17.0)
  • Support for SQL Server 2025
  • Support for Oracle 26ai

To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:

https://blog.devart.com/ssis-data-flow-components-4-0-ready-for-visual-studio-2026-sql-server-2025-and-beyond.html

Devart SSIS Data Flow Components are powerful tools designed to simplify the ETL process within SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) packages, allowing users to connect cloud applications and databases through their SSIS workflows without the need to write complex code.

About Devart 

Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects. 

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.

