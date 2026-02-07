CHETU REACHES GOLD-LEVEL PARTNERSHIP WITH ESRI

Sunrise, FL, 2026-02-07 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, is pleased to announce it has reached the Gold Level in Esri’s partnership network.

“Through our collaboration since 2018 with Esri, a global innovator in GIS (Geographic Information System) technology, Chetu delivers custom ArcGIS solutions to businesses, and unlocks the full potential to location intelligence,” said Akash Sinha, Director of Operations at Chetu. “By integrating custom software solutions with Esri’s ArcGIS platforms, we enable modern organizations to improve operational efficiency and make smarter decisions with real-time geospatial insights.

“Together, Esri and Chetu enable businesses to streamline workflows, and secure their technological future to unlock new opportunity gateways, and drive disruptive innovation,” he added.

Chetu, with its team of certified ArcGIS developers, delivers comprehensive support across diverse industry needs, covering the entire spectrum from seamless system integration, workflow automation, to purpose-built application development, and strategic location intelligence ventures. Chetu’s GISEvolve Framework is a critical service as Esri ends support for ArcMap (ArcGIS Desktop) on March 1, 2026, leading the way to its next-generation platform, ArcGIS Pro.

Chetu’s Esri expertise includes:

Custom ArcGIS Application Development : Delivering responsive mapping applications to mobile, web, and desktop to meet business-specific needs.

: Delivering responsive mapping applications to mobile, web, and desktop to meet business-specific needs. Predictive Analytics & Geospatial AI : Strategically deploying AI-driven predictive analytics to anticipate evolving trends and optimize resource allocation for effective decision-making across agriculture, transportation, urban planning, and more.

: Strategically deploying AI-driven predictive analytics to anticipate evolving trends and optimize resource allocation for effective decision-making across agriculture, transportation, urban planning, and more. Real-Time Data Visualization & Integration : Integrating real-time spatial data into existing systems such as CRM, ERP, IoT, and BIM.

: Integrating real-time spatial data into existing systems such as CRM, ERP, IoT, and BIM. Advanced Geospatial Analysis & Automation : Improving operational efficiency, and insights via AI-based geospatial analysis tools that automate spatial workflows.

: Improving operational efficiency, and insights via AI-based geospatial analysis tools that automate spatial workflows. Cloud-Based & Hybrid Solutions: Facilitating secure and scalable ArcGIS deployment solutions across cloud, and hybrid platforms, delivering unmatched flexibility to businesses.

“With over 25 years of software solutions experience and a deep understanding of Esri’s ArcGIS platforms, Chetu empowers businesses with the value-added tools needed to transform their location data into actionable insights that drive smarter decisions and measurable operational improvements,” added Marvin Hernandez, Partner Relationship Executive at Chetu.

To learn more about Chetu, visit www.chetu.com, or to discuss how Esri’s ArcGIS Pro can help your business, please click here.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.