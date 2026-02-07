Future Electronics Announces Availability of Surge Components Surface Mount Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors for Automotive Applications

Montreal, Canada, 2026-02-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, is pleased to announce the availability of Surge Components Surface Mount Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors designed specifically for demanding automotive applications.

Surge Components offers a comprehensive portfolio of surface mount aluminum electrolytic capacitors engineered to deliver reliable performance in harsh automotive environments. The range includes general purpose and low ESR solutions optimized for power applications, as well as advanced solid polymer and hybrid polymer technologies that support extended endurance and long operational life.

Designed to provide exceptional flexibility for automotive system designers, Surge Components capacitors are available in compact footprints starting at 4 mm x 5 mm, with high-capacitance options extending up to 18 mm x 21.5 mm. The portfolio supports a broad range of capacitance values, voltage ratings, operating temperatures, and load-life specifications to address diverse automotive design requirements.

Select series within the range are qualified for extreme temperature operation up to +150°C, aligning with AEC-Q200 automotive application requirements where long-term reliability and thermal stability are critical. These features make Surge Components capacitors well suited for power management, control systems, and communication modules used throughout modern vehicles.

To learn more about Surge Components’ capacitors for automotive, visit the dedicated campaign page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###