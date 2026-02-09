World Summit on Women’s Health and Gynecology

Rome, Italy, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — The World Summit on Women’s Health & Gynecology (WOMENHEALTH-2026), a premier international scientific conference, will take place from June 24 to June 26, 2026, in Rome, Italy. The event promises to be a leading platform for clinicians, researchers, academicians, and healthcare professionals dedicated to advancing women’s health and gynecological care worldwide.

The summit will explore the latest innovations, evidence, and best practices across a broad spectrum of women’s health topics, including reproductive medicine, infertility, obstetrics, gynecologic oncology, menopause, prenatal health, complementary therapies, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with world-leading experts, participate in high-impact scientific sessions, and collaborate on cutting-edge research that is shaping the future of the field.

Distinguished Speakers and Global Participation

WOMENHEALTH-2026 features a distinguished roster of keynote and plenary speakers from around the globe, representing renowned academic and clinical institutions. These thought leaders will share insights on emerging trends, clinical breakthroughs, and multidisciplinary approaches to improving women’s health outcomes.

The summit also welcomes young researchers, poster presenters, and invited speakers, fostering an inclusive environment for emerging voices and early-career professionals to share their research and connect with international peers.

Comprehensive Program and Engagement Opportunities

Over three days, attendees can look forward to a dynamic program featuring:

Keynote and plenary sessions

Breakout scientific sessions

Workshops and panel discussions

Poster presentations and networking events

Opportunities for journal collaboration and publication

The event aims to stimulate rigorous scientific debate, encourage knowledge exchange, and support collaborations that address global challenges in women’s health.

About WOMENHEALTH-2026

Organized by Scientific Summits, WOMENHEALTH-2026 is designed to bring together experts from healthcare, research, academia, industry, and public health sectors. The summit provides a multidisciplinary forum for discussing innovations, fostering professional partnerships, and identifying strategies that improve clinical care and public health for women across all life stages.

For more details on the program, registration, and summit updates, visit the official website:

https://womenhealth.scientificsummits.org/