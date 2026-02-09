Fashion Sourcing – Global Apparel Manufacturing Made Simple

NYC, USA, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — In a complex global fashion industry, Fashion Sourcing makes apparel manufacturing simple, transparent, and efficient. As a global apparel manufacturing partner, we help brands design, source, and produce high-quality apparel — managing every step from concept to delivery.

With a trusted worldwide factory network across China, India, and Bangladesh, and over 5,000 products manufactured globally, Fashion Sourcing delivers the scale, expertise, and reliability brands need to succeed.

One Partner. One Process. Total Control.

Fashion Sourcing removes the complexity of global manufacturing by offering a fully integrated solution:

  • Product development & technical design
  • Fabric and material sourcing
  • Private label and custom manufacturing
  • Factory selection & production management
  • Quality control & compliance
  • Logistics & global delivery

Everything is managed through a single, experienced partner.

Global Manufacturing, Local Expertise

Our factories are carefully selected for their specialization, capacity, and compliance. By manufacturing across multiple countries, we match each product with the best production location, ensuring optimal quality, cost efficiency, and speed.

Built on Experience

Led by Laurent Gabay, Founder & CEO, Fashion Sourcing is built on decades of hands-on manufacturing experience. Having lived and worked in China and led large private label programs for the world’s largest retailers, Laurent’s expertise is embedded into every production process.

Manufacturing for Brands of All Sizes

From startups to global retailers, Fashion Sourcing supports:

  • Small development runs
  • Large-scale retail programs
  • Seasonal collections and repeat orders

We scale with your business.

Global Apparel Manufacturing, Simplified

Fashion Sourcing is more than a sourcing agent — it’s a manufacturing partner. By combining global reach, production expertise, and hands-on management, we make global apparel manufacturing simple — so brands can focus on growth.

 

