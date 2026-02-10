Synopsys to Showcase AI-Driven Engineering Innovation at India AI Impact Summit 2026

Synopsys will showcase AI-led simulation and digital engineering capabilities at a 400 sq. ft. interactive booth at the AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, India, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — Synopsys, Inc., the leader in silicon to systems design solutions, will exhibit at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from February 16-20, 2026, showcasing engineering solutions that advance AI development and adoption through software-defined engineering.

As the first AI summit hosted in the Global South, The AI Impact Summit is a flagship platform bringing together government leaders, global CEOs, researchers, innovators, and industry experts to shape how artificial intelligence can drive inclusive growth, sustainable development, and strategic innovation across sectors.

Dr. Prith Banerjee, Senior Vice President of Innovation, Synopsys, will join a lineup of influential leaders speaking at the AI Impact Summit, including such as Sundar Pichai (CEO, Google & Alphabet), Jensen Huang (CEO, NVIDIA), Cristiano Amon (CEO, Qualcomm), Demis Hassabis (CEO, Google DeepMind), Shantanu Narayen (CEO, Adobe), Bill Gates (Chair, Gates Foundation), Alexandr Wang (Chief AI Officer, Meta), and Mukesh Ambani (Chairman & MD, Reliance Industries), among others.

Dr Banerjee’s talk will focus on “Use of AI/ML in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) and Engineering Simulation for Chips to Systems.”, exploring the transformative role of AI and machine learning across engineering workflows, including:

Re-engineering Engineering in the Age of AI, highlighting how AI-augmented design flows and simulation tools facilitate agile, resilient product development across industries.

The Rise of Digital Twins, focusing on how next-generation products evolve virtually first and how they also cut development risk and accelerate the time-to-value.

Innovating Complex Systems for Reduced Time to Market, empowering lower complexity, higher productivity, and a quicker path-to-market for semiconductor and systems innovation through multidomain workflows to enable tight software and hardware co-design.

Connect with Synopsys at AI Impact Summit

Synopsys will showcase AI-led simulation and digital engineering capabilities at a 400 sq. ft. interactive booth (3F.16) at hall 3 on the first floor in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The booth will showcase AI-driven innovations spanning electronic design automation (EDA), IP, verification, and simulation. There will be a strong emphasis on real-world, cross-industry use cases across mobility, technology, manufacturing, and aerospace, showcasing how AI-led design and simulation are helping organizations address increasingly complex engineering challenges at scale. Join us for a demo: The Synopsys booth will feature two dedicated demo stations: AI-driven EDA and IP demo station: showcasing how Generative AI and agentic AI allow faster, smarter, and more autonomous design and verification workflows. AI-powered simulation demo station: demonstrating how advanced AI techniques are augmenting accuracy, speed, and decision-making in complex engineering simulations across industries.

The Synopsys booth will feature two dedicated demo stations:

About AI Impact Summit

With participation from policymakers, technology leaders, and researchers, the India AI Impact Summit 2026 aims to chart a shared future where AI contributes to economic development, inclusive opportunity, and societal well-being. It is all set to be a global assembly for AI deployment and innovation, and the narrative is now expected to shift from policy to implementation with actionable frameworks and diverse stakeholder collaboration.

The Summit is aligned with the country’s vision to fast-track its AI adoption and position itself as a x leader in responsible and impactful AI. Anchoring its agenda on the foundational principles of People, Planet, and Progress, over five days, the Summit will feature policy dialogues, research symposia, panel discussions, and an expansive AI Impact Expo expected to attract over 400 exhibitors and 150,000+ visitors, showcasing cutting-edge AI solutions and real-world applications.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to innovate AI-powered products rapidly. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation, analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across various industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

