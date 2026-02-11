The Original Flame Offers a Warmer, More Stylish Solution to Dull Living Spaces

Ontario, Canada, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — Home design shouldn’t be a war between function and beauty, but somehow, fireplaces have become a casualty. Too often, they’re eyesores from another decade. This is where The Original Flame steps in. Based in Peterborough, Ontario, and serving the Kawarthas and surrounding areas, this fireplace boutique is making a bold statement: warmth and visual impact belong in the same room.

Introducing The Original Flame

The Original Flame is a company that is on a mission to bring style, sophistication, and high-efficiency heat into Canadian homes without sacrificing design. They specialize in gas, wood, and electric fireplaces, along with wood stoves and inserts. They also deal in mantels, stone facades, and full fireplace transformations.

One of the company’s standout qualities is its focus on both new builds and retrofits. Many homeowners mistakenly think they’re stuck with what they have. The team shows them what’s possible, like replacing a dated wood-burning fireplace with a clean-burning gas insert or designing a brand-new feature wall around an electric unit.

Products Available at The Original Flame

The Original Flame offers a refined selection of fireplaces, stoves, and inserts tailored to suit modern and traditional spaces alike. Their lineup includes gas, wood-burning, and electric fireplaces, along with freestanding stoves and fireplace inserts for retrofits.

Complementing these are custom mantels, stone facades, and finishing materials to complete the look. Each product is sourced from trusted North American manufacturers known for performance and reliability.

So whether you are building new or upgrading a dated hearth, The Original Flame helps you choose the right unit with both form and function in mind.

Why Choose The Original Flame

As mentioned before, the Original Flame works with top-tier Canadian and North American brands, offering high-efficiency options that don’t mess with your aesthetic. Their showroom is a carefully curated collection that avoids the overload of options you find at big-box stores. Instead, customers get a relaxed, one-on-one consultation where they can explore models, finishes, and materials without pressure.

But it’s not just about the product but about trust. With licensed technicians and a reputation built over nearly two decades, the company has become a go-to for builders, designers and homeowners who expect more than average.

The air-conditioner lineup at The Original Flame

One of the most sought-after products at The Original Flame includes the air conditioners. The company has various high-efficiency systems from brands such as Continental and Maytag. Some of the major models include

CT 13.4 SEER2 Series: Whisper-quiet, high-efficiency central-system units that deliver crisp airflow without the noise.

Entry-level split-system units offering dependable cooling with a 12-year limited warranty when registered—solid value for homeowners

Additional models (like the M1200 series) diversify choice across capacities and styles to match various cooling needs. If you want to explore their offerings, visit https://www.theoriginalflame.com/

About The Original Flame

The Original Flame is a Peterborough-based fireplace and HVAC boutique offering stylish, high-efficiency fireplaces, stoves, and air conditioners and expert installation services for homes across the Kawarthas and beyond.