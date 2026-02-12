Exclusive Launch: TechSquadTeam Deep Cleaning Services with FREE Pest Control

Bangalore, India, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — TechSquadTeam, a trusted home and facility services provider across major Indian cities, has announced the exclusive launch of its Deep Cleaning Services with FREE Pest Control. The limited-period offer responds to rising indoor pollution, seasonal pest activity, and growing demand for comprehensive hygiene solutions in urban homes and commercial spaces.

With seasonal transitions contributing to dust accumulation, allergens, and increased pest infestations, many households and businesses are seeking reliable and eco-friendly service providers. TechSquadTeam’s integrated deep cleaning and pest control package is designed to address both hygiene and infestation concerns in a single, structured service.

The company uses eco-safe cleaning agents, advanced equipment, and scientifically planned pest management techniques to ensure thorough results. All services are delivered by trained and background-verified professionals following defined safety and quality protocols.

“Indoor hygiene and pest prevention go hand in hand, especially during seasonal changes,” said Janmejaya Nanda, CEO of TechSquadTeam. “This launch combines deep cleaning expertise with professional pest control to provide a complete solution that prioritizes safety, effectiveness, and customer satisfaction.”

Comprehensive Hygiene and Pest Protection

TechSquadTeam’s deep cleaning services cover kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, living areas, upholstery, and high-touch surfaces. The complimentary pest control service targets common urban pests such as cockroaches, ants, and mosquitoes using government-approved, eco-friendly treatments.

Key Service Highlights

Professional deep cleaning for residential and commercial spaces

FREE pest control with selected deep cleaning packages

Eco-friendly, non-toxic products safe for families and pets

Advanced tools for dust, stain, and allergen removal

Structured pest treatment for long-term prevention

Transparent pricing and strong customer satisfaction record

The combined service is structured to deliver long-lasting cleanliness, improved indoor air quality, and reduced pest risks, making it suitable for apartments, independent homes, offices, and retail establishments.

About TechSquadTeam

Established in 2016, TechSquadTeam is a professional home services company offering deep cleaning, pest control, painting, plumbing, electrical services, and maintenance solutions across multiple Indian cities. Known for reliable service delivery, eco-friendly practices, and trained professionals, the company focuses on consistent quality and customer-first solutions.

Homeowners and businesses can book TechSquadTeam’s Deep Cleaning Services with FREE Pest Control during the launch period to secure comprehensive hygiene and pest protection under one service package.

Contact Information

TechSquadTeam

Email: support@techsquadteam.com

Phone: +91-9355739395

Website: www.techsquadteam.com

###