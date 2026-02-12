Bansal Brothers Becomes a Preferred Exporter of FeSiMg Cored Wires Worldwide

Chhattisgarh, India, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — Bansal Brothers, a leading name in the ferro alloy industry, has achieved a major milestone by emerging as a preferred exporter of FeSiMg cored wires to foundries and metal manufacturers across global markets. With a strong commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to expand its international footprint while strengthening India’s presence in the global alloy supply chain.

Recognized as a trusted Ferro Silicon Magnesium Manufacturer In India, Bansal Brothers supplies high-performance FeSiMg cored wires that play a critical role in ductile iron production and casting quality improvement. The company’s products are widely used by foundries seeking consistent magnesium treatment, enhanced nodularity, and improved mechanical properties in cast iron.

Advanced Manufacturing and Quality Assurance

Bansal Brothers operates modern production facilities equipped with advanced machinery and in-house testing systems. Each FeSiMg cored wire batch is manufactured under strict quality control procedures to ensure precise chemical composition, uniform filling, and stable performance during casting operations.

From raw material sourcing to final packaging, the company follows international manufacturing standards, making its products suitable for demanding export markets.

Serving Foundries Across the Globe

With rising global demand for high-quality ductile iron components, Bansal Brothers has steadily increased its export operations. The company currently serves clients in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other key industrial regions.

By understanding the technical requirements of international foundries, Bansal Brothers delivers customized solutions that support efficient production, reduced wastage, and consistent output quality.

Customer-Centric Export Strategy

At the core of the company’s growth is a strong customer-first philosophy. Dedicated export teams work closely with overseas buyers to manage specifications, documentation, logistics, and delivery schedules.

Our focus is to build long-term partnerships by delivering dependable products and responsive service, said the management team at Bansal Brothers. Becoming a preferred exporter reflects the trust our global customers place in our quality and commitment.

Commitment to Innovation and Sustainability

Bansal Brothers continuously invests in research, process optimization, and workforce training to enhance product performance and manufacturing efficiency. The company also emphasizes environmentally responsible practices by reducing material waste, optimizing energy usage, and maintaining workplace safety standards.

This balanced approach ensures sustainable growth while meeting evolving global industry expectations.

Strengthening India’s Industrial Presence

As Indian manufacturing gains recognition worldwide, Bansal Brothers plays an important role in promoting high-quality alloy products on the global stage. Through consistent exports and technical excellence, the company contributes to strengthening India’s reputation as a reliable industrial supplier.

The growing demand for the company’s FeSiMg cored wires reflects its position as a dependable partner for international foundries.

About Bansal Brothers

Bansal Brothers is a leading manufacturer and exporter of ferro alloys and alloying materials, specializing in FeSiMg cored wires and magnesium-based products for foundry applications. With advanced infrastructure, skilled professionals, and a commitment to excellence, the company serves clients across domestic and international markets.

Contact Information

Website: https://www.ferrosiliconmagnesium.com/

Email: anuragsinghal@sarthakmetals.com

Mobile: +91 7610125164