Future Electronics To Host Seattle AI & Machine Learning Forum on February 18

Montreal, Canada, 2026-02-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic component distribution, will host the AI & Machine Learning Forum in Seattle on February 18, 2026. The event brings together leading suppliers and engineers to explore the latest trends, solutions, and applications in the AI and machine learning (AI/ML) space.

The forum will feature a series of in-depth presentations delivered by industry leaders including Infineon, NXP, STMicroelectronics, and Renesas, offering attendees a comparative view of AI/ML technologies and how they apply to embedded, industrial, medical, consumer, and automotive systems.

What to Expect

Participants will gain valuable insights into:

• AI-enabled MCUs, MPUs, and edge processors

• Neural networks, DSP acceleration, and hardware-optimized inference

• ML model training, deployment strategies, and development workflows

• Vision AI, including object classification, detection, and tracking

• Voice AI and audio-based machine learning

• Sensor fusion, anomaly detection, and edge analytics

• Product roadmaps and AI-focused hardware recommendations

• Tools, SDKs, and development kits for rapid prototyping

The forum format allows engineers to evaluate multiple vendors, compare architectures, and gather actionable insights to support future design decisions. A Hands-On Lab Day will follow approximately one month later, providing attendees with the opportunity to work directly with hardware and deploy ML models. Details for this lab day will be shared closer to the event.

Register Today

Attendance is free but space is limited. To register for the February 18 AI & Machine Learning Forum in Seattle, click here.

For more information, including the agenda and class descriptions, click here.

To learn about other Future Electronics events, visit Future Electronics Events.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###