Future Electronics Launches Digital Campaign Featuring Amphenol Sine Systems ecomate® Circular Multiway Connectors

Montreal, Canada, Tampa, FL, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, today announced the launch of a new digital campaign highlighting the Amphenol Sine Systems ecomate® family of circular multiway connectors, engineered for reliable performance in demanding industrial and outdoor environments.

The ecomate® family delivers exceptional durability, safety, and flexibility for power and signal applications across a wide range of industries. Designed with robust plastic or metal housings, these connectors support multiple coupling options including circular bayonet, quick-locking automatic, and rapid coupling systems, enabling secure and efficient connections even in harsh operating conditions.

Featuring IP65 through IP69K protection in the mated condition, ecomate® connectors are built to withstand exposure to dust, moisture, and high-pressure washdowns. The series supports amperage ratings up to 300 A and voltage levels up to 1000 V, making it well suited for applications that demand high current capacity and dependable connectivity.

This digital campaign provides engineers and buyers with detailed product information, application insights, and technical resources to support design and sourcing decisions for rugged connectivity solutions.

The Amphenol Sine Systems ecomate® circular multiway connectors are available now from Future Electronics. To learn more about the campaign and explore the full product offering, visit the dedicated campaign page.

