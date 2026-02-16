Novus Taxes Empowers U.S. CPA Firms with Efficient Accounting and Tax Outsourcing Services

United States, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — Novus Taxes, a leading accounting and tax outsourcing firm focused on the U.S. market, today announced the launch of enhanced services aimed at helping CPA firms and growing businesses improve financial efficiency, accuracy, and compliance.

As businesses face growing regulatory complexity and increasing workloads, CPA firms require trusted partners to manage back-office accounting tasks while ensuring deadlines and compliance standards are met. Novus Taxes delivers scalable solutions that allow firms to reduce administrative burdens and focus on client growth.

Comprehensive, Reliable Services

Novus Taxes offers a wide array of services to meet the diverse needs of U.S. businesses and CPA firms, including:

Full-Service Bookkeeping – Maintaining accurate financial records, reconciliations, and reporting

Tax Preparation & Compliance – Federal and state tax planning, filing, and optimization

Audit Assistance & Assurance – Support for audits and internal control evaluations

Industry-Specific Solutions – Specialized services for nonprofits, real estate, and businesses with foreign operations

Clean-Up & Catch-Up Accounting – Resolving backlogs and reconciling past financial records

By combining skilled professionals with proven processes, Novus Taxes ensures clients receive timely, reliable, and precise financial data.

Scalable Support for Growing Firms

Novus Taxes operates as an extension of CPA firms’ teams, providing flexible support that scales with seasonal workloads or business growth. This model helps firms manage costs while maintaining high standards of service and client satisfaction.

Commitment to Security and Compliance

Data security, confidentiality, and regulatory compliance are at the forefront of Novus Taxes’ operations. Secure systems and structured workflows ensure that sensitive financial information is handled safely and accurately.