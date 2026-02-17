Octopus Bridge Launches Counterpoint–Shopify Gift Card Integration for Omnichannel Retailers

San Jose, USA, 2026-02-17 — /EPR Network/ — Octopus Bridge, a leading retail POS–eCommerce integration solution, today announced the availability of its Counterpoint–Shopify Gift Card Integration, designed to help retailers deliver a seamless gift card experience across online and in-store channels.

Gift cards are a key driver of customer loyalty, yet many retailers struggle with disconnected systems that limit where and how gift cards can be redeemed. Octopus Bridge addresses this challenge by making Counterpoint the central system for gift card management while enabling redemption through Shopify.

With this integration, gift cards are sold as products on Shopify and processed in Counterpoint, where gift card numbers, customer details, and balances are generated. Octopus Bridge then syncs gift card data to Shopify, allowing customers to apply gift cards during online checkout. When gift cards are redeemed online or in-store, transactions sync back to Counterpoint, ensuring balances remain accurate across systems.

Key benefits include:

Centralized gift card management in Counterpoint

Online and in-store gift card redemption via Shopify

Accurate balance syncing through Octopus Bridge

Improved customer experience and operational control

The integration is ideal for retailers using Counterpoint as their POS system and Shopify for eCommerce who want a reliable, scalable gift card solution.

About Octopus Bridge

Octopus Bridge provides powerful POS–eCommerce integrations that help retailers streamline operations, maintain data accuracy, and deliver true omnichannel experiences. Designed for growing retail businesses, Octopus Bridge connects systems without complexity.

For more information or to request a demo, contact Octopus Bridge today.