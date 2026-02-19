Munich, Germany, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — Welcome to CLEANENERGY-2026 – the 2nd International Connect on Clean & Traditional Energy, taking place on June 22–23, 2026 in the dynamic city of Munich, Germany.

The event brings together leading minds from across the global energy ecosystem to address one of the defining challenges of our time: how to balance energy security, sustainability, and innovation in a rapidly evolving world.

This premier platform will unite experts from renewable and conventional energy sectors, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and technology innovators to exchange insights, showcase solutions, and forge strategic collaborations. By fostering an inclusive dialogue between clean and traditional energy perspectives, we aim to shape an energy future that is diverse, resilient, and globally aligned.

Whether you’re advancing solar, wind, oil & gas efficiency, hydrogen innovation, or energy policy, CLEANENERGY-2026 provides a space for real conversations and actionable ideas.

Join us in Munich — a city known for its blend of technological leadership and environmental consciousness — and be part of the global energy transformation.

Let’s connect. Let’s collaborate. Let’s power the future — together.

Webpage: https://traditionalenergy.theinfiniteminds.net/