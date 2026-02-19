CMC’s Reliable Fleet Services Expands Operations to Six New Locations

Charleston, SC, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — CMC, the largest provider of integrated intermodal solutions in the US, announced today that its Reliable Fleet Services (RFS), a trusted provider of over-the-road intermodal repairs and onsite, depot-style maintenance, has expanded its operations to six new locations in response to growing customer demand.

Known for its safety-first approach, competitive and transparent pricing, rapid response, and quality workmanship, RFS supports customers through strategically located facilities across the South and Southeast regions.

The six new locations include:

• Dallas, TX

• Mobile, AL

• Jacksonville, FL

• Greer, SC

• Charlotte, NC

• Memphis, TN

This expansion builds on RFS’s established footprint in Charleston, SC; Savannah, GA; Jesup, GA; and McIntyre, GA, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver fast, reliable maintenance and repair services wherever customers need them.

“Reliable Fleet Services continues to grow because it consistently delivers on what matters most, which is safety, quality, and dependable service, all while providing clear, competitive pricing,” said Vince Marino, Chief Executive Officer of CMC. “That performance is a direct reflection of the leadership behind the business. Joe Patterson’s deep operational experience and customer-first mindset have been instrumental in building RFS into the trusted partner it is today.”

Joe Patterson began his career in equipment maintenance at RFS and rose through the ranks, gaining hands-on experience across chassis repair, welding, and fleet supervision before assuming leadership of Reliable Fleet Services. His commitment to safety, customer service, and quality has shaped RFS’s operational standards and culture, while his vision for scalable, responsive service has been a driving force behind the company’s continued expansion.

“Our focus has always been on doing the work the right way and earning our customers’ trust every day,” said Joe Patterson, Director of Reliable Fleet Services. “As we expand into new markets, that commitment doesn’t change. We’re building a service network that delivers fast response, consistent quality, and safe operations wherever our customers need us.”