Sigma Search Lights Ltd Introduces High-Performance LED Security Lights for Commercial and Industrial Use

Kolkata, India, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — Sigma Search Lights Ltd, a leading innovator in advanced lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new range of high-performance LED security lights designed specifically for commercial and industrial environments. This latest product line reflects the company’s commitment to delivering powerful illumination, superior durability, and energy efficiency for modern security needs.

As security challenges grow across industrial zones, warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs, and large commercial properties, the demand for reliable and long-lasting lighting solutions has never been greater. Sigma Search Lights Ltd’s newly introduced LED security lights are engineered to provide exceptional brightness, wide coverage, and consistent performance, even in demanding outdoor and high-risk settings.

The new LED security lights feature high lumen output, ensuring clear visibility across expansive areas while minimising dark spots. Built with robust, weather-resistant housings, these lights are designed to withstand harsh environmental conditions, including heavy rain, dust, heat, and fluctuating temperatures. This makes them ideal for round-the-clock operation in industrial and commercial locations where reliability is critical.

Energy efficiency remains at the core of Sigma Search Lights Ltd’s innovation strategy. The advanced LED technology used in these security lights significantly reduces power consumption compared to traditional lighting systems, helping businesses lower operational costs while supporting sustainability goals. With a long operational lifespan and minimal maintenance requirements, the lights offer excellent return on investment for facility owners and operations managers.

The LED security lights are suitable for a wide range of applications, including factory perimeters, parking areas, construction sites, warehouses, ports, and commercial complexes. Available in multiple wattages and configurations, the range can be customised to meet specific site requirements and security standards.

By introducing this high-performance LED security lighting range, Sigma Search Lights Ltd continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of professional lighting solutions for large-scale applications. The company remains focused on innovation, quality manufacturing, and customer-centric design to support safer and more efficient infrastructure development.

For more information about Sigma Search Lights Ltd and its LED security lighting solutions, interested parties are encouraged to visit the company website at https://sigma-lights.co.in/product-category/security-search-light/.

About Sigma Search Lights Ltd

Sigma Search Lights Ltd is a reputed manufacturer and supplier of LED and solar lighting solutions, serving commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects with high-quality, energy-efficient products designed for long-term performance.

Contact Details

Address: P-27 Sagar Manna Road, Kolkata – 700 060, India

Phone No: +91-94330 16082/83

E-Mail: energy@sigma-lights.co.in | sales@sigma-lights.co.in