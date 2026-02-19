Organoids and Spheroids Market Projections Across Global Regions

The global organoids and spheroids market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.27 billion by 2030, expanding at a robust CAGR of 23.2% from 2025 to 2030. One of the major factors supporting market growth is the increasing use of organoid models to study how the COVID-19 virus impacts multiple intestinal cell types, reinforcing the relevance of organoids in advanced biomedical research.

Organoids and spheroids are increasingly being adopted as reliable in vitro models for drug screening, toxicity testing, and disease modeling. Scientists are actively leveraging these systems to identify and validate promising drug candidates, accelerating the pace of pharmaceutical research while improving predictive accuracy compared to traditional 2D cell cultures.

Research institutions and biotechnology companies are intensifying efforts to develop organoid models that closely replicate complex human diseases, including colon cancer, lung cancer, chronic kidney disease, and various genetic disorders. These miniature, three-dimensional structures enable researchers to observe disease progression and treatment responses in a more physiologically relevant environment.

As of February 2024, 106 clinical research studies involving organoids were ongoing, according to ClinicalTrials.gov, highlighting the growing clinical relevance of this technology. In parallel, continuous technological advancements in organoid development—such as improved culturing techniques and enhanced reproducibility—are further strengthening their effectiveness in pharmaceutical research and translational medicine.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the organoids and spheroids market with a 34.72% revenue share in 2024

The U.S. accounted for the largest share of market revenue within North America in 2024

By type, the organoids segment led the market with a 59.65% revenue share in 2024

By application, developmental biology held the largest share at 30.17% in 2024

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.86 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.27 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 23.2%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The organoids and spheroids market is characterized by strategic partnerships and distribution agreements aimed at expanding therapeutic applications and advancing 3D cell culture technologies.

In March 2024, CHA Biotech entered into a CDMO agreement with Cell in Cells, a regenerative medicine firm focused on cell-based therapies. The collaboration aims to develop and manufacture organoid-based treatments for cartilage diseases, supporting innovation in regenerative medicine.

Earlier, in August 2023, InSphero signed a distribution agreement with Advanced BioMatrix to broaden the adoption of 3D cell culture technologies. This partnership supports the transition from conventional suspension-based cultures to scaffold-based organoid and spheroid models, enabling more complex tissue modeling.

Key Players Include

3D Biomatrix

3D Biotek LLC

AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited

Cellesce Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Greiner Bio-One

Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB)

InSphero

Lonza

Conclusion

The organoids and spheroids market is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by increasing adoption in drug discovery, disease modeling, and regenerative medicine research. Strong growth in North America, rising clinical research activity, and continuous advancements in organoid engineering are reinforcing the market’s upward trajectory. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seek more predictive, human-relevant research models, organoids and spheroids are expected to play an increasingly critical role in shaping the future of biomedical research and therapeutic development through 2030.