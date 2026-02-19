Natural Cosmetics Market Trends in Online and Offline Channels

The global natural cosmetics market was valued at USD 31.84 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 45.60 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by increasing consumer spending on health-focused beauty products and heightened awareness regarding the potential effects of synthetic chemicals used in conventional cosmetics.

Consumers are becoming more cautious about ingredient transparency, particularly the presence of chemical additives that may cause long-term skin concerns. This shift in awareness is encouraging greater adoption of natural and organic cosmetic formulations that are perceived as safer and more skin-friendly.

Several macroeconomic and lifestyle factors are contributing to the positive outlook of the natural cosmetics market. The growing global working population, supportive government policies, rising internet penetration, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms have significantly improved product accessibility. At the same time, advancements in raw material sourcing, formulation technologies, and sustainable packaging are creating favorable conditions for market expansion.

Increasing reports of skin-related issues linked to synthetic compounds in beauty products—such as methyl paraben, propylparaben, and n-butyl paraben—are further influencing purchasing decisions. These ingredients have been associated with acne, rashes, allergic reactions, and other dermatological concerns. As a result, leading cosmetic brands are actively shifting toward natural, organic, and plant-based alternatives to meet evolving consumer expectations and regulatory standards.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for a 27.0% global market share in 2023

The U.S. natural cosmetics market maintained a leading position in North America, driven by rising demand from Gen Z consumers and an expanding LGBTQ community

By product type, color cosmetics dominated the market with a 30.1% share in 2023

By distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets led with a 38.1% global share in 2023

By price range, the medium-priced segment accounted for 44.9% of the market in 2023

Download a free sample PDF of the Natural Cosmetics Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 31.84 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 45.60 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.3%

Europe: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Competitive Landscape

The natural cosmetics market is characterized by continuous innovation, sustainability initiatives, and inclusive product development strategies by leading brands.

In February 2024, Soul Tree launched Soumya Rasa, an ayurvedic skincare product formulated to cleanse and rejuvenate the skin by removing impurities. The company emphasized environmental responsibility by adopting glass packaging, reducing plastic waste while enhancing product appeal.

Earlier, in January 2023, L’Oréal unveiled two advanced technology prototypes—HAPTA, designed for individuals with limited arm and hand mobility, and Brow Magic, an electronic eyebrow makeup applicator offering personalized styling. These innovations reflect the company’s focus on accessibility, personalization, and beauty-tech integration.

Key Players Include

L’Oréal S.A.

Burt’s Bees

100% PURE

KORRES S.A.

Avon Products, Inc.

Coty Inc.

Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc.

AVEENO

Weleda

ARBONNE INTERNATIONAL, LLC

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The natural cosmetics market is set for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising health awareness, increasing concern over synthetic ingredients, and strong momentum in online retail channels. Consumer preference is clearly shifting toward clean-label, sustainably packaged, and ethically produced beauty products. With Europe leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, continued innovation in formulations, inclusive product design, and eco-conscious practices is expected to strengthen the competitive landscape and drive long-term market expansion.