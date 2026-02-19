BFC Publications Presents The Invisible Gods: The Story of Human Belief by MD Kawish Anwar

Lucknow, India, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is proud to announce the release of The Invisible Gods: The Story of Human Belief by MD Kawish Anwar — a profound and thought-provoking exploration of how human belief systems have evolved from ancient myths to modern technological realities.

For millennia, humanity found meaning in divine narratives that shaped civilizations and cultures. Today, however, our “new gods” reside not in the heavens but in screens, corporations, algorithms, and systems of power. Through powerful philosophical reflections, the book examines how money, ideology, technology, and authority function as invisible belief structures that demand faith, sacrifice, and obedience — often without our awareness.

The author argues that civilizations are built not merely by wealth or force, but by the collective stories societies choose to believe. When those stories drift away from human nature and moral balance, progress can transform into suffering, and wisdom into illusion. The book invites readers to question whether humanity’s greatest danger has ever truly been machines — or rather the moment humans themselves began to think and live mechanically.

A central theme of the work explores the rise of artificial intelligence and modern systems, suggesting that the real threat is not superintelligence but the gradual erosion of empathy, moral depth, and human connection. As the author poignantly reflects, humanity has replaced revelation with invention, wisdom with data, and the search for truth with the pursuit of control — proving that the gods have not disappeared; they have simply gone digital.

Blending philosophy, history, psychology, and social commentary, The Invisible Gods: The Story of Human Belief challenges readers to reconsider the foundations of modern civilization and rediscover the human values that once guided it.

The book is now available on leading platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Google Book Store, and the BFC Store.

For readers interested in philosophy, society, technology, and the future of human consciousness, this book offers a compelling and transformative perspective.