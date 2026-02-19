Octalsoft Brought Unified eClinical Innovation to ISCR 2026 as Gold Sponsor

New Delhi, India, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — Octalsoft proudly participated as a Gold Sponsor at ISCR 2026, held on February 13–14, 2026, at the Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka. The event brought together sponsors, CROs, and clinical research professionals from across the industry — and it was a fantastic two days of conversations, collaboration, and connection.

At Booth G4, we had the opportunity to showcase our unified eClinical platform and meet so many passionate professionals driving clinical research forward. From insightful discussions around trial operations to real-world platform demos, the energy at our booth truly reflected the spirit of innovation the conference is known for.

We were especially glad to see so many visitors engaging with our team — Mr. Hiren Thakkar (Managing Director), Mr. Krunal Bhatt (Technical Manager), and Mr. Amol Nemade (Sales Director) — who enjoyed sharing perspectives and learning from fellow industry peers.

“Spin the Wheel” added a fun twist to the experience, bringing smiles, prizes, and plenty of memorable moments along the way. Beyond the game, what stood out most were the meaningful conversations and the shared excitement about the future of digital clinical research.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who stopped by Booth G4 and spent time with us at ISCR 2026. We loved every moment — and we look forward to continuing the conversations ahead.