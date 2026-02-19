Octalsoft Brought Unified eClinical Innovation to ISCR 2026 as Gold Sponsor

Posted on 2026-02-19 by in Healthcare, Internet & Online, Pharmaceuticals, Technology // 0 Comments

New Delhi, India, 2026-02-19 — /EPR Network/ — Octalsoft proudly participated as a Gold Sponsor at ISCR 2026, held on February 13–14, 2026, at the Vivanta New Delhi, Dwarka. The event brought together sponsors, CROs, and clinical research professionals from across the industry — and it was a fantastic two days of conversations, collaboration, and connection.

At Booth G4, we had the opportunity to showcase our unified eClinical platform and meet so many passionate professionals driving clinical research forward. From insightful discussions around trial operations to real-world platform demos, the energy at our booth truly reflected the spirit of innovation the conference is known for.

We were especially glad to see so many visitors engaging with our team — Mr. Hiren Thakkar (Managing Director), Mr. Krunal Bhatt (Technical Manager), and Mr. Amol Nemade (Sales Director) — who enjoyed sharing perspectives and learning from fellow industry peers.

“Spin the Wheel” added a fun twist to the experience, bringing smiles, prizes, and plenty of memorable moments along the way. Beyond the game, what stood out most were the meaningful conversations and the shared excitement about the future of digital clinical research.

A heartfelt thank you to everyone who stopped by Booth G4 and spent time with us at ISCR 2026. We loved every moment — and we look forward to continuing the conversations ahead.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2026 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution
The entire EPR Network is up for sale!
More info...
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more