Mushroom Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Functional Foods

The global mushroom market was valued at USD 65,618.7 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 156,261.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2033. Growth in the mushroom industry is being driven by the increasing vegan population, rising health consciousness, and wider retail network penetration. Expansion in the food processing sector has also been a critical factor supporting market growth. As more people adopt vegan diets, mushrooms are becoming a preferred protein-rich source, offering nearly 3.3 g of protein per 100 g serving. The growing shelf space for meat alternatives and vegan products, especially in regions like North America and Europe, underscores this trend.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held the largest share of the mushroom market in 2024, accounting for 78.66%

The U.S. led the North American market in 2024, holding 77.27% of the region’s total revenue

Shiitake mushrooms captured the largest product share at 32.39% in 2024

The processed mushroom segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2033

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 65,618.7 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 156,261.1 Million

CAGR (2025-2033): 10.2%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

In the U.S., over 39% of the population is actively incorporating more vegan options into their meals due to health and environmental concerns, reflecting the mainstream acceptance of plant-based eating. Mushrooms are recognized as a superfood because they provide higher levels of vitamin B2, B3, B5, zinc, and antioxidants compared to commonly consumed vegetables such as potatoes, carrots, onions, and broccoli. Additionally, they are low in calories and nearly 99% fat-free, making them particularly attractive to health-conscious and fitness-focused consumers.

The demand for natural or organic skincare products has been rising, fueled by growing awareness of the negative effects of synthetic cosmetics. Consumers are increasingly label-conscious, preferring clean-label products made from botanical extracts. This has prompted personal care and beauty brands to incorporate mushroom-based and other plant-derived ingredients into their formulations.

The global mushroom market is highly competitive, featuring both large, vertically integrated companies and regional specialists. Leading players include Bonduelle, Monaghan Group, Monterey Mushrooms, Costa Group, CMP Mushrooms, Okechamp SA, Highline Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh, and Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech. These companies differentiate themselves through scale, controlled-environment agriculture, research and development of value-added products like IQF, canned, and functional mushrooms, as well as sustainability credentials.

Key Mushroom Companies

Bonduelle Group

Costa Group

CMP Mushrooms

Drinkwater Mushrooms

Greenyard

Monaghan Group

Monterey Mushroom, Inc

OKECHAMP S.A

Highline Mushrooms

Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech

