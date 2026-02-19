Coffee Machine Market Forecast and Segment Trends

The global coffee machine market was valued at USD 6.41 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. One of the primary growth drivers is the rising consumption of coffee across Asian economies, where changing lifestyles and urbanization are accelerating demand.

The introduction of new coffee variants, including green and organic coffee, is further stimulating consumption and supporting market expansion. In parallel, increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with coffee—such as reduced risks of liver cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart failure—is contributing to higher daily intake levels. This growing consumption base is directly boosting demand for coffee machines across residential and commercial settings.

The rapid increase in coffee intake worldwide continues to be a major factor propelling market growth. This trend is closely tied to the rising demand for specialty and gourmet beverages, particularly among affluent consumers with evolving taste preferences. Over recent decades, coffee consumption has shifted from traditional brewing methods toward premium, café-style experiences at home and in foodservice outlets.

According to the National Coffee Association (NCA), more than 62.0% of the U.S. population consumes coffee daily. Additionally, nearly 60.0% of the total coffee consumed in the U.S. is classified as gourmet. As consumers increasingly seek convenience and consistency in flavor, coffee machines are preferred over manual preparation methods, resulting in a notable increase in global coffee machine sales.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.6% in 2022, supported by strong household penetration and café culture

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period

By product type, pod and capsule coffee machines are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3%

By application, residential coffee machine usage is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030

Download a free sample PDF of the Coffee Machine Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 6.41 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.26 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 4.7%

Europe: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Competitive Landscape

Major industry participants are focusing on research and development initiatives to introduce coffee machines integrated with advanced technologies. To address the varying requirements of foodservice chains, specialty cafés, and home users, manufacturers are launching a wide range of models with enhanced automation, connectivity, and customization features.

For instance, in February 2022, Nestlé Nespresso S.A. partnered with OpenSC to introduce a new technology aimed at improving supply chain transparency for KAHAWA ya CONGO coffee. Similarly, in July 2021, Keurig launched its BrewID connected technology platform, which automatically customizes brewing parameters based on the roast and brand of K-Cup pods to deliver optimized flavor profiles.

Key Players Include

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

Panasonic Malaysia

Nestlé Nespresso S.A.

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Electrolux

Morphy Richards India

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Schaerer

Robert Bosch GmbH

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The coffee machine market is positioned for consistent growth through 2030, supported by increasing global coffee consumption, rising preference for gourmet beverages, and expanding adoption of automated brewing solutions. Europe continues to dominate in terms of revenue, while Asia Pacific presents strong growth opportunities due to shifting consumer lifestyles and expanding middle-class populations. Ongoing technological innovation and product diversification by leading manufacturers are expected to further enhance market competitiveness and sustain long-term demand for coffee machines across both residential and commercial applications.