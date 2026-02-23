Sourcing by Fashion Sourcing I Fashion Apparel Accessories I Sourcing And Wholesale Trade

Las Vegas, USA, 2026-02-23 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is a specialized B2B wholesale sourcing and manufacturing platform for the fashion industry — focused on connecting fashion brands and retailers with verified manufacturers of apparel, accessories, and textiles worldwide.

📦 What Fashion Sourcing Is

At its core, Fashion Sourcing is a wholesale trade and sourcing marketplace built specifically for the fashion ecosystem. It helps brands, designers, and retailers find, vet, negotiate with, and manage production with factories and suppliers — particularly in key manufacturing regions across Asia (like China, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Thailand, and Pakistan).

👔 Apparel, Accessories & Textiles

Fashion Sourcing covers a wide range of fashion product categories, including:

Apparel: Men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing across styles and fabrics

Men’s, women’s, and kids’ clothing across styles and fabrics Accessories: Bags, belts, hats, scarves, and other fashion accessories

Bags, belts, hats, scarves, and other fashion accessories Textiles & Fabrics: From base materials to specialty fabrics for garments

From base materials to specialty fabrics for garments Custom & Private-Label Products: Brands can develop their own designs and private-label offerings with production support.

🛠️ What the Platform Does

Fashion Sourcing isn’t just a directory — it’s a full-service sourcing and wholesale platform that helps brands:

Find and connect with vetted manufacturers that meet quality and compliance standards.

that meet quality and compliance standards. Manage product development, sampling, and tech pack creation.

Coordinate production and quality control from start to finish.

from start to finish. Handle logistics and delivery management for wholesale orders.

for wholesale orders. Support flexible minimum order quantities, useful for both startups and established brands.

🌐 Wholesale Trade Focus

As a wholesale trade service, Fashion Sourcing simplifies global procurement:

Retailers and brands can place bulk orders directly with manufacturers.

directly with manufacturers. It offers transparent pricing and negotiation capabilities that help brands get competitive factory-direct costs.

capabilities that help brands get competitive factory-direct costs. The digital platform replaces traditional supplier outreach, reducing the need for costly travel and intermediary communication channels.

🧠 Industry Leadership & Expertise

The company’s leadership — including founder Laurent Gabay — brings decades of hands-on sourcing and global supply chain experience, having worked with major international retailers and private-label programs. This experience informs the platform’s strategic approach to sourcing, quality, and scalability.

About Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is a global B2B wholesale platform connecting fashion brands with apparel, accessories, and textile manufacturers. The platform is built to help modern brands scale quickly, access competitive pricing, and streamline production.

Founded by apparel industry veteran Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing draws on decades of manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company modernizes how brands connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing maintains partnerships and regional offices in China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving brands direct access to the world’s leading production hubs. This global presence enables:

Faster product development cycles

Flexible and small-run production strategies

Factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes

Whether you are launching your first collection or scaling an established line, Fashion Sourcing provides the tools, partners, and expertise to bring your vision to life.

Connect With Fashion Sourcing

Visit www.fashion-sourcing.com for all sourcing and procurement needs.

For media inquiries: hello@fashion-sourcing.com