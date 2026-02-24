Digital Printing Market Forecast and Growth Drivers

The global digital printing market was estimated at USD 38.07 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 57.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. Digital printing refers to the process of printing digital-based images directly onto a wide range of substrates, including paper, photo paper, canvas, fabric, cardstock, and other materials.

Unlike conventional printing techniques that require the creation of printing plates, digital printing eliminates this intermediate step, enabling a more efficient, flexible, and cost-effective production process. This approach is especially suitable for short-run printing, quick turnaround times, and high-quality output. Digital printing technologies primarily include inkjet and laser printing, which are widely adopted for producing documents, marketing collateral, packaging, and labels with high precision and consistency.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce has significantly boosted demand for digital printing, particularly in customized packaging and labeling applications. As online retailers increasingly focus on brand differentiation, the ability to produce personalized and short-run packaging on demand has become a key competitive advantage. Additionally, growing sustainability concerns are encouraging businesses to adopt digital printing solutions, which typically generate less waste and support on-demand production, thereby reducing overproduction and inventory storage requirements. The global shift toward personalized and environmentally responsible solutions continues to strengthen demand for digital printing services.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share of 34.6% in 2023.

A strong economic environment in the U.S. continues to support market growth.

By technology, the inkjet printing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.4% in 2023.

By substrate, the paper segment held the largest share, accounting for 36.2% of total revenue in 2023.

By application, the packaging segment led the market with a revenue share of 51.7% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 38.7 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 57.03 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.2%

Largest Market (2023): North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The global digital printing market is characterized by continuous innovation, technological advancements, and new product launches by leading manufacturers. Companies are focusing on improving print speed, automation, sustainability, and application versatility to strengthen their market presence.

Key developments include:

In March 2024, HP Inc. (HP Development Company, L.P.) introduced its latest range of digital printing presses and intelligent solutions, including the HP Indigo 120K Digital Press. This advanced solution is designed for high-volume commercial printing environments and can print up to 4,600 B2 sheets per hour. The press incorporates Liquid Electrophotography Extended (LEPx) technology, enabling high productivity, automation, and ease of use.

In March 2024, Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd. announced the launch of TRAPIS, an environmentally focused next-generation textile printing system. TRAPIS uses a heat transfer process to apply designs printed on special paper onto fabric, significantly minimizing wastewater generation and improving overall resource efficiency.

Key Companies in the Global Digital Printing Market

HP Inc.

Canon, Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

DURST GROUP AG

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Conclusion

The global digital printing market is expected to experience robust growth through 2030, supported by expanding e-commerce activity, rising demand for customized and short-run printing, and increasing adoption of sustainable printing solutions. Technological advancements in inkjet and laser printing, along with innovations in packaging and textile applications, are anticipated to remain key growth drivers. Continued investments in automation, high-speed printing, and environmentally efficient processes will further shape the market’s competitive landscape and long-term outlook.