SSGMCE Alumnus Shreekant Patil Leads Workshop on Design Thinking & Innovation at Shegaon

Shegaon, India, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — Shri Sant Gajanan Maharaj College of Engineering (SSGMCE) Shegaon hosted a full-day workshop on “Design Thinking, Critical Thinking, and Innovation Design” on February 6, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Organized by the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) in association with the Institution of Engineers (India) Student’s Chapter and Department of Electrical Engineering, the event featured SSGMCE alumnus C.Eng. Shreekant Patil as keynote speaker. Over 100 students attended, gaining practical tools to fuel innovation and entrepreneurship.

CE Shreekant Patil & Prof. Mr. U.A. Jawadekar at SSGMCE, Shegain

Shreekant Patil, Founder & CEO of Paramount Enterprises Nashik, shared real-world examples from the startup ecosystem, his inspiring journey from a small town through SSGMCE education to building a renowned international company, earning awards, and holding national/international positions in chambers, councils, and Government of India initiatives. He was felicitated by Prof. Mr. U.A. Jawadekar, Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering Department. The workshop, coordinated by Dr. R.S. Kankale, Dr. P.A. Dalke (IIC Convener), Dr. S.S. Jadhao (IIC President), and Dr. S.R. Paraskar, concluded with a vote of thanks.

CE Shreekant Patil, motivates Students

Post-event, CEng. Shreekant Patil met Principal Dr. S.B. Somani and the management team, discussing support for establishing an incubation center, skill center, and fostering entrepreneurs in Shegaon and nearby areas via government schemes and grants.

CE Shreekant Patil Guides SSGMCE Students

About Shreekant Patil

C.Eng. Shreekant Patil, an SSGMCE alumnus, is Founder & CEO of Paramount Enterprises Nashik, Startup India Mentor, and Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub. He guides innovators through real-world expertise in design thinking, startups, and government initiatives, holding key national/international roles.

