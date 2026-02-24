Shreekant Patil Ignites 400 Plus Students at ProJIT-2026

Nashik, India, 2026-02-24 — /EPR Network/ — GOKHALE EDUCATION SOCIETY’S B.Y.K. (Sinnar) College of Commerce successfully hosted an expert session on “Start-up Awareness, Networking and Raising Capital” as part of the SPPU Start-up Talk Series by the Centre for Innovation, Incubation & Enterprise (CIIE).

Delivered by Startup India Mentor Shreekant Patil, the interactive session on February 16, 2026, drew over 200 commerce students to Dr. M.R. Dhekney Hall, empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs with practical insights into India’s vibrant startup ecosystem.

CEng. Shreekant Patil with Faculty Member of BYK College of Commerce, Nashik

Shreekant Patil shared real-world examples from his extensive experience, offering actionable guides on navigating the startup landscape, the remarkable growth of Nashik startups — which surged 13% in 2025, the highest in Maharashtra — and the NISIC initiative “Igniting Innovation.” He provided detailed guidelines on preparing pitch decks for events like the Smart India Hackathon and Startup India programs. Patil also extended a special invitation to commerce students to participate in various hackathons, emphasizing hands-on opportunities to turn ideas into scalable ventures.

CEng. Shreekant Patil with E-Cell Students at BYK College of Commerce, Nashik

Organized by Dr. Kanchan S. Nikam, In-charge of the Innovation and Start-up Cell, the session concluded with Principal Dr. (Mrs.) Leena M. Bhat felicitating Shreekant Patil for his invaluable contributions, recognizing his role in fostering innovation among Nashik’s youth.

Interaction with Students in SPPU Start-up Talk Series at BYK College of Commeerce, Nashik

About Shreekant Patil

C.Eng. Shreekant Patil is a distinguished Startup India Mentor from Nashik, Founder of his venture — NISIC Nashik, and Committee Chairman at NIMA Startup Hub Nashik. With a proven track record in guiding entrepreneurs, he champions initiatives like NISIC’s “Igniting Innovation” and equips aspiring innovators with tools for success in networking, capital raising, and competitive platforms such as the Smart India Hackathon.

बीवायके कॉलेज ऑफ कॉमर्स मध्ये श्रीकांत पाटील यांचे सोबत एसपीपीयू- स्टार्टअप टॉक सिरीज उत्साहात

