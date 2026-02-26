Institute of Cannabis Research Announces Major Event

DENVER, CO, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Institute of Cannabis Research (ICR) at Colorado State University Pueblo announced today that its 2nd Annual Advancement Dinner & Gala will be held Thursday, May 28, 2026, at Baldoria on the Water in Lakewood, Colorado, from 6 to 10 p.m. The event marks a major milestone as the ICR commemorates 10 years of advancing evidence‑based cannabis research. Policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders will gather to spotlight the ICR’s scientific breakthroughs, accelerate its impact, and help shape the next decade of research.

The evening will include a cocktail reception, live entertainment, a silent auction, and a seated dinner program featuring a special tribute to the 2026 ICR Award of Excellence honoree.

A Decade of Impact

Founded in 2016, the Institute of Cannabis Research became Colorado’s official cannabis research entity in 2019. The ICR conducts rigorous, unbiased studies spanning clinical science, biotechnology, therapeutic applications of cannabis, and economic impacts. Its work is disseminated globally through peer‑reviewed publications, international conferences, webinars, and collaborative research initiatives.

“Over the past decade, the ICR has helped shape national and international understanding of cannabis science,” said ICR Director Chad Kinney, Ph.D. “This dinner is more than a celebration — it is a call to action to support the next generation of research that will inform policy, improve public health, and drive innovation.”

An Evening of Purpose

The Advancement Dinner & Gala supports the ICR’s expanding research portfolio and its commitment to producing high‑quality, objective cannabis knowledge. Funds raised will directly support:

Competitive research grants

Student and faculty research opportunities

Community education and outreach

Scientific publications and conferences

Emerging research initiatives aligned with state and national priorities

Honoree and Special Guests

This year’s program will includea tribute to an individual who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing cannabis science. The honoree will be announced in March.

Tickets, Tables, and Sponsorship

Tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities are now available. Guests and supporters may participate in the silent auction, make a direct contribution, or sponsor research initiatives aligned with their mission and values.

For more information, visit InstituteOfCannabisResearchAdvancement.net.

