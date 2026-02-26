JFEX Summer 2026 Strengthens Trade Links Between Global F&B, Japan, and Asian Markets

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — The JAPAN INT’L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX) SUMMER 2026 is now accepting exhibitor applications. This edition is the premier trade event, connecting global food and beverage (F&B) businesses with high-value buyers across Japan and Asia. Taking place from 24 to 26 June at Tokyo Big Sight, the expo serves as a critical platform for international suppliers looking to enter one of the world’s most dynamic and import-reliant food markets.

A Gateway for Global Business

Japan remains a powerhouse in the global food industry as the world’s fourth-largest economy and second-largest importer of agricultural products. With the country relying on imports for nearly 60% of its caloric intake, the demand for premium international goods continues to rise. Agricultural imports reached approximately ¥9.5 trillion (USD 68 billion) in 2024–2025, highlighting Japan’s growing appetite for high-quality global suppliers. JFEX SUMMER 2026 offers strategic access to this expanding market, enabling companies to capitalise on one of the world’s most significant import opportunities.

Over 20,000 professional visitors and more than 300 exhibitors are expected alongside its concurrent shows. Strong participation is also anticipated from key markets based on previous editions, including South Korea, Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Hong Kong, the United States, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore—reinforcing JFEX’s role as a gateway to both Japan’s high-demand market and wider Asian networks.

Direct Access to Decision-Makers

JFEX SUMMER 2026 offers exhibitors direct engagement with buyers actively sourcing authentic Japanese and international F&B products. Participants will connect with key decision-makers such as importers, major retailers, supermarket chains, trading firms, e-commerce operators, wholesalers, food service companies, and hospitality groups. These connections enable companies to establish long-term partnerships and expand global distribution networks.

In addition, the show welcomes sourcing professionals from more than 55 countries, further enhancing opportunities for exhibitors to build sustainable partnerships and extend their global reach.

Business Development and Partnership Opportunities

JFEX SUMMER 2026 serves as an unrivalled platform for developing long-term business relationships and expanding distribution channels. Exhibitors benefit from a structured matchmaking system designed to create targeted introductions with qualified buyers, supporting strategic alliances that drive business growth. These business appointments are instrumental in securing new international partnerships and advancing market expansion across Japan and the wider Asian region.

Spotlight on Global Trends and Innovation

This edition places a strong emphasis on emerging global food trends. The show floor will highlight advancements in sustainability, functional nutrition, plant-based innovations, clean-label products, food waste reduction, and next-generation manufacturing technologies. To ensure a targeted experience for buyers and exhibitors, the expo comprises five specialised sub-shows: JFEX FOOD, JFEX Wine & Spirits, JFEX Premium, JFEX Fresh, and JFEX Inbound.

Building on Proven Success

Building on the outstanding achievements of JFEX SUMMER 2025, this edition is poised to deliver even greater opportunities for the international F&B industry. Last year’s edition, with its concurrent events, set a strong benchmark, attracting 19,980 visitors from 55 countries and 617 exhibitors from 22 countries and regions. The event enabled an impressive 3,055 business matchmaking appointments—averaging 10.29 per exhibitor—efficiently organised by a dedicated English-speaking support team and a streamlined appointment system. A diverse range of industry leaders participated, including wholesalers, exporters, importers, major retailers, e-commerce specialists, hotels, restaurants, and manufacturers from vital sectors.

The 2025 show expanded its international reach with new pavilions and introduced enhanced initiatives, such as the JFEX AWARDS and an insightful conference programme focused on key topics like global food trends, halal market developments, and advanced retail strategies. Strong representation from regions including Taiwan, China, South Korea, Hong Kong, the United States, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia demonstrated the event’s global appeal.

The consistent upward trend in participation, engagement, and innovation provides robust momentum for JFEX SUMMER 2026, which is set to further strengthen its role as a leading platform driving development, market expansion, and strategic partnerships in the F&B sector.

A Comprehensive Industry Hub

JFEX SUMMER 2026 runs concurrently with “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR and Food LogiX, creating a comprehensive F&B ecosystem under one roof. A single registration grants free access to all three shows, maximising opportunities for exhibitors to connect with a diverse range of industry professionals across the sourcing, export, and logistics sectors.

Book Your Stand at JFEX SUMMER 2026

F&B companies seeking to expand their presence in the Asian market are encouraged to book their stand now to secure a prime position at this leading industry event. Visit JFEX SUMMER’s website at https://www.jfex.jp/jfex/en-gb/exhibit.html?utm_source=jfex&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=summer26 or secure a stand today at https://www.jfex.jp/sum/en-gb/gbs/sales/ex.html?utm_source=jfex&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=summer26.