Pacific Harbor Line’s Otis Cliatt II Honored with Black History Month Trailblazer of the Century Award

Long Beach, CA, 2026-02-27 — /EPR Network/ — Congresswoman Nanette Barragán honored Otis Cliatt II, president of Pacific Harbor Line (PHL), with the Black History Month Trailblazer of the Century Award in recognition of his leadership and commitment to a more sustainable San Pedro Bay region. The award was presented during the Congresswoman’s Annual Black History Month Commemoration, celebrating 100 years of Black History Month.

Under Mr. Cliatt’s leadership, PHL piloted the first zero-emission locomotive in the San Pedro Bay port complex and is part of PHL’s commitment to lower emission technology. For almost three decades, PHL has consistently demonstrated its focus on modernizing operations through cleaner, lower-emission solutions that strengthen sustainability and drive regional innovation.

The recognition event took place on Saturday, February 21st, at the Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library in Long Beach, where community leaders gathered to honor trailblazers making a lasting impact.

“Otis’s leadership reflects a deep commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and environmental responsibility,” said Peter Gilbertson, CEO of Anacostia Rail Holdings, PHL’s parent company. “He is a key member of a team at PHL that has not only transformed rail operations within the port complex but has also delivered meaningful environmental benefits to Long Beach and Los Angeles. We are incredibly proud of his commitment.”

This recognition underscores PHL’s continued dedication to building a more sustainable future while also strengthening the economic and environmental vitality of the San Pedro Bay region.