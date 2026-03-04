Jobcube, Inc. Launches Service in Brazil, Expands into Latin America

NEWARK, Delaware, 2026-03-04 — /EPR Network/ — As part of its expansion into Latin America, Jobcube, Inc. launched “Jobcube Brazil” (Jobcube.com.br) in Brazil in February 2026.

Jobcube aggregates job listings including full-time, part-time, temporary, contract, remote, and entry-level roles, and presents them in an easy-to-understand format. Users can conveniently search for jobs based on detailed needs such as keywords, salary, location, and specific preferences. The platform also provides various statistical data and other useful information to support job searching.

Following its recent expansion into France, Italy, and Indonesia, the entry into Brazil represents an important step in Jobcube’s growth as a global platform. With this expansion, the service area has grown to eight countries worldwide.

Features and Main Functions of Jobcube Brazil

While utilizing the same foundation as Jobcube services already deployed in other countries, Jobcube Brazil has been thoroughly localized for the Brazilian market in terms of usability. This goes beyond simple language translation and incorporates local search trends, subtle nuances of Portuguese, differences in regional hiring trends, and filter functions aligned with Brazil-specific employment conditions. The service has been designed with specifications optimized for local job seekers.

1. Centralized Job Search

Aggregates multiple job sources into a single platform. Eliminates the need to move between sites and enables seamless searching.

2. Native User Experience

Provides a localized UI that fully accommodates Brazilian search habits and Portuguese nuances, rather than simple language translation.

3. Detailed Area Display

Displays locations in alignment with local geographic perception, including state, city, and neighborhood levels.

4. Filter Functions Specialized for the Brazilian Market

In addition to salary displayed in Brazilian reais and benefits, users can filter by Brazil-specific employment types such as CLT and PJ, work styles such as onsite, hybrid, and remote, and job listings for people with disabilities (PcD). This enables refinement directly aligned with local needs.

5. Optimized Job Card Display

Designed to emphasize the information most valued by Brazilian job seekers such as salary, benefits, and work style, allowing instant application decisions.

AI Summary: Instant Display of Job Overview

A new feature, “AI Summary,” has been added to Jobcube. An AI-generated concise preview is displayed on the job card, allowing job seekers to quickly understand the role and confidently evaluate opportunities. The detailed description can be opened when further information is desired.

Features of AI Summary:

Concise and scannable : Key points can be grasped at a glance.

: Key points can be grasped at a glance. Upfront display: Displayed on the job card panel so it can be evaluated before clicking.

so it can be evaluated before clicking. Reliable accuracy: Based on the job description. The preview is a summary, and the original listing page remains the complete source of information.

About Jobcube, Inc.

Established in Delaware, USA, in 2023, Jobcube, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kakaku.com, Inc., and operates an online matching marketplace that connects employers and job seekers.

Its parent company, Kakaku.com, Inc., founded in 1997, is a Japanese internet services company that operates major web services in their respective fields, including the purchasing support site “Kakaku.com” and the restaurant search and reservation service “Tabelog.” Since 2015, it has operated the job aggregation service “Kyujin Box,” which has been well received for allowing users to search a wide range of job listings at once according to detailed needs. Its user base has steadily expanded across all demographics.

Jobcube Service Areas